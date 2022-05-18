Vivo X80 Pro and Vivo X80 launched alongside TWS 2 ANC earbuds in India

Audio player loading…

Vivo today launched the much-awaited Vivo X80 series in India. The premium smartphone sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a max refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone comes with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Dimensty 9000 chipsets clubbed with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. It is priced at a starting price of Rs 54,999 and will be available on the company’s online store and Flipkart .

The X80 series comes with two models - Vivo X80 and the X80 Pro . Both the smartphones do have the same design, dimensions and form factors. However, there are minor differences in the display resolution, the camera specifications and the chipsets too.

Redefine the world of cinematography with the all-new vivo X80 Series. Pre-book now and avail exciting offers on your purchase.To know more, visit your nearest store or head to https://t.co/U2uqldp7gA#vivoX80Series#CinematographyRedefined pic.twitter.com/S30Vr10ksxMay 18, 2022 See more

A follow up to last year’s Vivo X70 series, the smartphone is purely focused as a camera-centric device. The powerful hardware packed within the camera provides great low-light performance and colour accuracy for daytime shots as well. Vivo has again partnered with Carl Zeiss to fine-tune the lenses and the image processing on the new X80 series smartphones. The camera hardware brings the company's cinematic bokeh effects to videos too.

Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro pricing and availability

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Vivo) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Vivo)

The Vivo X80 is available in two colour options - Cosmic Black and Urban Blue. The Pro variant is available only in Cosmic Black.

In terms of configurations, the X80 is available in 2 variants - 8GB RAM clubbed with 128GB and 256GB of storage. The X80 Pro comes in 12GB RAM with 256GB storage.

Pre-booking for the device begins today and the smartphone goes on sale from May 25. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, CITI Bank and SBI cardholders can get 10% during the pre-booking offer. Additionally, the company is offering Rs 7,000 instant discounts on online purchases.

Prices for the devices are below:

Variant Vivo X80 Pro Vivo X80 8GB RAM / 128GB ROM Rs 54,999 12GB RAM / 256GB ROM Rs 79,999 Rs 59,999

Vivo X80 Pro specifications:

The Vivo X80 Pro sports a 6.78-inch QuadHD AMOLED LTPO display with adaptive refresh rates of up to 120Hz. It comes with a large fingerprint scanner integrated under the display. Users will be able to provide additional authentication using two fingers. The smartphone comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood.

(Image credit: Vivo)

In terms of camera, the X0 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup with a primary 50MP lens with Samsung’s ISOCELL GNV sensor and a secondary 48MP ultrawide lens with Sony’s IMX598 sensor. It also has a 12MP telephoto lens with 12x zoom and the iconic Gimbal stabilization.

You’ll also get an 8MP periscope lens with 5x zoom. For selfie shots and video calling, you get a 32MP camera on the front. Vivo also continues its partnership with Zeiss for all the camera lenses on their devices.

The smartphone also sports a 4,700 mAh battery pack with support for 80 W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. You also get IP68 water resistance.

Vivo X80 specifications:

Like the Pro version, the smartphone retains the same design and dimensions. It comes with the same display size, but you get a regular FullHD+ resolution, E5 AMOLED panel, 120Hz refresh rate and a smaller fingerprint sensor under the display. Instead of the Snapdragon chipset, you get MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 SoC, making it the first device in the country to sport the new chipset.

The smartphone comes with a triple-camera setup but retains the same hardware as the Pro version. The secondary camera comes down to 12MP and the telephoto lens gets OIS instead of the Gimbal Stabilization. The periscope lens is also not available on the device.

(Image credit: Vivo)

Powering the internals of the device is a 4,500 mAh battery pack. It supports 80W fast charging. The smartphone will run on the latest Funtouch OS based Android 12. The company also announced that it will receive support for 3 years of the latest version and security updates as well.

There are many features also common to both devices. They both come with Vivo’s latest V1+ chipset. This latter works with the primary chipset to improve image processing and gaming performance as well. It was first unveiled in the Vivo X Note and the Vivo X Fold.

When it comes to connectivity, you get support for dual-band Wi-Fi and 5G networks and Bluetooth 5.2.

Vivo TWS 2 series earbuds also launched

(Image credit: Vivo)

Vivo also announced the new TWS 2 series earbuds. The TWS 2 features a 12.2mm audio driver and has an 88ms latency. It comes with 30-hours of playback support with support for Active Noise Cancellation.

While the ANC version of the TWS costs Rs 5,999, you can also get the TWS 2e for Rs 3,999 as well. It will be available for pre-purchase today while official sales begin on May 25.