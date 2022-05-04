Vivo introduces two new smartphones in the T1 series

Audio player loading…

Finally, Vivo has refreshed its T series with the launch of - Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W. While The T1 Pro is the upgraded variant of the Vivo T1 5G that was launched a few months ago, and Vivo T1 44W is a watered-down version of the same with 4G connectivity support.

Both the devices get identical design along with dual rear camera sensors placed in a rectangular camera module. The Pro variant is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. It will directly compete with devices from Vivo siblings - Realme and iQoo, like iQoo Z5, Realme 9 5G SE, etc.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G, T1 44W, pricing and availability

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G's 6GB variant with 128GB internal storage is available in the market at a price of Rs 23,999. The 8GB RAM variant of the smartphone with 128GB will be priced at Rs 25,999. The introductory prices of the variants are - Rs 21,499 for the 6GB RAM variant and Rs 22,499 for the 8GB RAM variant.

On the other hand, the Vivo T1 44W will have three RAM variants - 4Gb RAM with 128GB for Rs 14,499, 6GB RAM with 128GB for 15,999, and 8GB RAM with 128GB for Rs 17,999.

The introductory price of the variants is - 4GB RAM for Rs 12,999, 6GB RAM variant for Rs 14,499, 8GB RAM variant for Rs 16,499.

The Vivo T1 Pro is available in two colour options - Turbo Black and Turbo Cyan while the Vivo T1 4G comes in three colourways - Midnight Galaxy, Starry Sky and Ice Dawn. The smartphones are exclusively available via Flipkart.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G, T1 44W specifications

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G comes equipped with a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display coupled with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone houses a Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with Adreno 642L graphics processing unit (GPU). The device comprises 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage.

The device sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary snapper, 8MP ultra-wide-angle snapper, and 2MP macro snapper. The smartphone draws power from a 4700mAh battery along with 66W fast charging support.

While the Vivo T1 44W features a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display complemented with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor along with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

It operates on the Funtouch OS based on the Android 12 operating system. The smartphone rocks a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP primary shooter, 2MP depth shooter, and a 2MP macro shooter. The smartphone will pack a 5000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.