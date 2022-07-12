iQOO 10 Pro will be the first phone to come with a 200W super-fast charging

Audio player loading…

It was just recently that we were impressed by Xiaomi's 120W Fast charging in many of their phones. Then Realme and OnePlus came with their 150W fast charging. Now iQOO is pushing the boundaries of super fast charging with the introduction of 200W fast charging with their upcoming flagship iQOO 10 Pro.

The brand has officially teased 200W fast charging for the phone that will be launching in China on July 19. It will be an upgrade from 120W fast charging on iQOO 9 Pro.

The company only put up a teaser on Chinese social media platforms, it did not officially reveal anything about the charging speeds. But there have been leaks about the phone and its charging capabilities.

The above tweet is from a leaked video that the phone charges from 1-63% in 5 minutes 3 seconds. However, the brand didn't mention the battery's capacity on the teasers.

Talking about the phone's key features, it will come with a design that reminds us of its parent brand, Vivo's X80 series.

As with the case with other IQOO and Vivo flagships, IQOO 10 Pro is also expected to be based heavily on Vivo X80 Pro. It would probably be borrowing many parts from the Vivo X80 Pro such as the display, processor and camera. ZEISS branding would not be making an appearance here though.

If we go by that, the phone would probably be sporting a 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It might be coming with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 itself and not the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 that we saw with the Xiaomi 12S series.

Do we really need a race for Watt rating?

As we have seen with many of the super-fast charging techs, the improvements in charging times between a 120W charger and a 150W charger are marginal. For example, 120W charging in Xiaomi 11T Pro takes 17 mins to go from 0-100%. And Realme GT Neo 3 also takes 17 mins to go from 0-100%. But the timings would be different according to situations, as Xiaomi 120W charging can sometimes even take up to 20-25 mins to full charge. The same is the case with Realme GT Neo 3's 150W charging, the timings would fluctuate as per the situation.

Also, we need to take into account the efficiency of charging. Take the example of Realme's 150W charger and Realme's 80W charger. The 80W charger in Realme GT Neo 3 takes 29mins to go from 0-100%.

As we saw with the megapixels race, everyone was behind 108MP cameras for some time. But they've now switched back to better 50MP cameras instead of chasing megapixels. We can soon expect the same to happen with charging speeds too. My guess would be 65W, 66W or 67W according to the charging tech of brands.