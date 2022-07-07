Realme unveils Realme GT Neo 3: Thor love and thunder edition in India

Audio player loading…

Marvel’s latest movie Thor: Love and Thunder is out in theatres, and so is Realme's special edition phone the Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder edition. Realme has revealed the special edition phone today, let's check out what it has to offer.

The Thor: Love and Thunder edition of Realme GT Neo 3 is priced the same as that of the normal Realme GT Neo 3 150W variant, Rs. 42,999. There is also an instant discount for prepaid orders of Rs. 3,000.

The phone will go on sale from 12PM, July 13 on Flipkart (opens in new tab) and realme.com. You can also pre-order the phone from today on realme.com.

What's new with Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder edition?

(Image credit: Realme)

Unlike the previous special edition Realme phones, GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder edition doesn't come with a specially designed back. The back remains the same as that of the back panel of regular GT Neo 3.

What this phone, you will be getting the phone in a premium gift box. Other than the phone, it includes Thor: Love and Thunder themed cards, wallpaper, stickers, medals, and sim card tray pin. The phone also contains some tweaked UI elements to match the Thor: Love and Thunder theme of the phone.

Realme GT Neo 3 Thor love and thunder: Specifications and features

(Image credit: Realme)

The specifications and features of the special edition Realme GT Neo 3 remains the same as that of vanilla Realme GT Neo 3. The phone comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The phone is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC. It is available on a single variant of 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Coming to the cameras, the phone has a triple camera setup. It is a 50MP primary camera powered by Sony IMX766 sensor and has OIS support. There is an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera as secondary cameras. There is a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

The phone has a 4,500mAh battery with a 150W SuperDart charging. It comes with Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 out of the box.

A missed opportunity?

Last time I wrote about this phone, I was excited that realme is finally bringing in the special editions with special back designs that weren't available in Indian market. But they disappointed this time by not brining any special back design, even though it is supposed to be a special edition. It just looks like any other Realme GT Neo 3.