Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder edition to launch on July 7th

Realme is gearing up to launch a special edition of Realme GT Neo 3 in collaboration with Marvel in India.

The upcoming phone will be called Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder Edition and will coincide with the launch of Marvel’s latest movie Thor: Love and Thunder.

According to the company, the Thor: Love and Thunder Edition of Realme GT Neo 3 will only be available in the 150W variant of the phone.

Since the regular 150W variant of the phone retails in India for Rs. 43,199 in India, we expect the special edition also to be priced similarly.

(Image credit: Realme)

This would be a second special edition variant of Realme GT Neo 3. The company recently introduced the Naruto edition which came with Naruto-inspired back panel design.

Additionally, the phone comes with various UI customizations such as Naruto-specific icon packs, wallpapers and charging animations. We can expect similar customizations in UI and back panel in the Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder Edition.

Talking about the other features of the phone, it is expected to come with a 120Hz 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and it is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. It comes with a 50MP Triple camera setup with Sony IMX766 sensor coupled with OIS functioning as the primary camera, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide camera and a third 2MP macro sensor.

There is also a 16MP selfie camera on the front. The phone has a 4500mAh battery with 150W fast charging support that should charge the phone from zero to a hundred in less than 20 minutes.

Realme is finally bringing special editions.

Realme has launched various special edition phones in the global and Chinese markets, but they rarely did launch any in India.

We can only hope that they bring more similar products to the Indian market, as it is rare that a manufacturer brings a special edition phone to India.

While these phones offer a huge variety in terms of features, however, is the design, theming and addons that the fans love and want to own.