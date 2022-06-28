Leica-Powered Xiaomi 12S series officially confirmed to launch on July 4

Audio player loading…

After many leaks and rumours, Xiaomi has officially confirmed July 4 as the launch date of the Xiaomi 12S series. This upcoming smartphone lineup is expected to consist of three different phones - Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro and Xiaomi 12S Ultra.

While these are expected to be iterative updates, the biggest highlight of this lineup is the Xiaomi-Leica partnership. Xiaomi’s CEO and Co-founder Lei Jun has confirmed the same via tweet.

After so much hard work, we can finally share our latest innovation, Xiaomi smartphones co-engineered with Leica, ushering in a new era in imagery technology. Looking forward to sharing more at the #Xiaomi12SSeriesLaunch on July 4, 19:00 GMT+8! pic.twitter.com/YHe5ZvqjdbJune 28, 2022 See more

Since this lineup is expected to be camera-centric, the company has emphasised the camera prowess and has shown a massive camera lens in the teaser. Though we can’t really make out if the device shown in the teaser is actually the Xiaomi 12S Ultra that has been in the news for some time.

(Image credit: Internet)

In a relevant piece of news, the Xiaomi 12S Pro was recently spotted in one of the leaked marketing materials which hinted that the phone might arrive in three colour options – White, Black and Green. The camera module on this phone is expected to be rectangular and could be horizontally aligned. This phone is expected to succeed the current flagship Xiaomi 12 Pro.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 12S is expected to be a compact flagship and the Xiaomi 12S Ultra has been called a “new height of mobile imaging flagship.”

While the company hasn’t yet revealed the specifications of either of the devices, however, rumours hint that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra could come equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus SoC while the other two devices might sport similar premium and powerful chipsets as well.

As of now, there is no clarity on the international availability of these phones while the India launch, if it is planned, might happen a few months down the line

Isnt it too early to replace the flagship phones ?

While most other smartphone brands have an update cycle of a year at least for their flagship phones, however, the Xiaomi 12 lineup being replaced in just six months might not go well with the users.

To recall, the Xiaomi series, consisting of Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X and Xiaomi 12 Pro debuted in December 2021 and precisely after six months the company is launching the Xiaomi 12S series.

Though Xiaomi might argue that the phones might come with a new and powerful chipset apart from an improved camera performance thanks to Leica, hence both the lineups are different, however, it does set doubt in the minds of people who invest close to $1000 for a flagship phone.

And since these premium phones are not bought often in a year, they might think twice before committing early to such a device.