Xiaomi has a bunch of phones under the Xiaomi 12 lineup ready for a launch

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi has recently debuted its flagship smartphones Xiaomi 12, 12X and Xiaomi 12 Pro in the global markets, however, it seems that the company has a few more devices ready to be launched in the market.

If reports are to be believed, the company might introduce three phones – Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro with a Snapdragon SoC and a Xiaomi 12S Pro with a flagship Dimensity chipset at its core.

While the details about these phones are a bit sketchy at this point in time, these devices seem to be an iterative upgrade to the existing Xiaomi 12 lineup.

According to a tweet (opens in new tab) by a known tipster, the Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12S Pro might come equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The 12S Pro might come with a 120W fast charging tech.

The other variant of Xiaomi 12S Pro might have a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC under its hood coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. For some odd reason, this Pro device might not have a 120W fast charging tech – though we aren’t sure as of now.

This leak has surfaced just a day after it was reported that Xiaomi’s next-gen flagship lineup Xiaomi 13 might arrive a bit earlier than its schedule. While the Xiaomi 12 lineup was introduced at the far end of December 2021, its successor might arrive in the month of November this year.

This is reportedly being done to counter the iPhone 14 which is slated to start retailing around the same time. If the report is indeed true, then apart from Samsung, even Xiaomi might be looking to grab a pie of Apple’s market share.

The Xiaomi 12 series was launched barely six months back in China while the global debut happened fairly recently. In some markets, like India, the company has even introduced all the variants of its current flagship lineup.

This does raise a question as to why would the company want to replace its flagship phones so early?

The answer to this question could lie in Xiaomi’s recent strategic collaboration with Leica. The company not only wants to use this opportunity to refresh the lineup with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus SoC but also wants to use the Leica branding to create a buzz around the phones.

That said, these phones are most likely to debut in China first and later in the international markets. Since we’re not sure about the dates of either of the two, we’ll have to wait for the company to spill the beans.