Asus Rog Phone 6 series is the first phone with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 in India

Smartphone maker Asus has announced the launch of its latest flagship Android gaming phone lineup globally. The lineup consists of a couple of phones - Rog Phone 6, Rog Phone 6 Pro are aimed at enthusiasts who do not mind spending a bit extra to have a portable gaming device that can also be used to make or receive calls.

Both the new phones come with the latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC at their core - making them the first such device to be available in the market.

The Asus Rog Phone 6 has been priced at Rs. 71,999 and comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage while the Rog Phone 6 Pro, a gaming phone on steroids, is priced at Rs. 89,999 and ships with a massive 18GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

The phones will retail exclusively via Flipkart (opens in new tab) and Asus’ website. The vanilla Rog Phone 6 comes in two colour options Black and White, but the Pro version is only available in White colourway.

Asus has gone all out for its Rog phone lineup compared to the regular smartphones that often do not get a timely successor, at least in India. Hence, the company has made sure that it doesn’t compromise on the specifications at all.

The Rog Phone 6 comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that offers a 165Hz screen refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. To make the gaming experience more engaging and responsive, the screen supports 720Hz touch sampling and 23Hz touch latency.

There is a dedicated Pixelworks i6 display processor that, according to the company, adds additional frames in on-screen content to improve the overall viewing experience. Under the hood, the phone has a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

It has got the other Rog phone features like the AirTrigger ultrasonic buttons on the right-hand side and back of the phone which can be programmed as per your choice. Other key features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, IPX4 rating, Android 12-based ROG UI and ZenUI out of the box.

It has a triple camera setup with a primary 50MP SONY IMX766 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a macro camera. A 12MP is present on the front for selfies. Powering the phone is a massive 6,000mAh battery with up to 65W HyperCharge support – which might be underwhelming looking at what the competition offers.

The Rog Phone 6 Pro shares the same specifications and features as the vanilla variant apart from the fact that it comes with 18GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard USF 3.1 storage. It comes in a single white colour option and has a programmable AMOLED display at the back as well.