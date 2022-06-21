Rog Phone 6 might come with an answer to the biggest issue with gaming phones

Audio player loading…

Asus will launch its next-gen gaming phone, the Rog Phone 6, globally on July 5. The Taiwanese tech brand has already started teasing features to build hype around the launch.

In one of its latest tweets, the company has revealed that the phone will come with improved thermals from its predecessor. The tweet not only confirms the launch date of the phone but also seems to say that the Rog Phone 6 will be equipped with a 30 per cent improved vapour chamber and an 85 per cent boosted graphite sheet.

We’re improving our ROG Phone’s thermals!We’ll tell you more on July 5.Save the date 👉 https://t.co/G3oahMoh4Y pic.twitter.com/OAit8ieh6xJune 20, 2022 See more

While there is a bit of ambiguity in the language used in the tweet, however, the message seems to be clear. The company is looking to enhance the gaming experience by improving the thermal management of the device.

Coming back to the phone, the Rog Phone 6 (opens in new tab) is expected to come with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus SoC, an AMOLED panel with a 165 Hz screen refresh rate. While the Asus Rog Phone 6 might not be the first phone with this new chipset, it is certainly going to be the first gaming phone with Qualcomm’s flagship SoC.

Additionally, the phone is expected to come with 65W fast charging support and the company might bring a couple of variants of the Rog Phone 6 – each with a triple rear camera setup.

(Image credit: Future)

Why is thermal management important for gaming phones?

For those unaware, heat generated by smartphones during prolonged gaming results in throttling of the performance of the device. This is done to protect the battery pack on the phone.

Smartphone makers use technology like vapour chambers and graphite sheets to disseminate heat generated by the chipset and keep the thermals in check.

As a result, the gaming performance doesn’t get impacted and the users are able to play games for a longer time. Gaming smartphones are known to use various methods to ensure an uninterrupted gaming experience. Cooling fans are also a part of this process, however, these are addon accessories that need to draw power from the device.

Hence, an improved thermal management system is ideal for phones that are expected to be used for a longer duration.