Skype severs ties with Fring, sparks video calling war

Fring has announced that it will no longer be supported by Skype, after Skype threatened the mobile app company with legal action.

Fring has lambasted Skype over what it calls an 'anti-competitive' stance, noting: "Since its foundation in 2006, Fring's rich mobile communications have been available to both Fring users and open 3rd party networks including GoogleTalk, SIP, Twitter and, until now, Skype.

"However, despite Fring expanding its network capacity over the last days to serve its enlarged user base, Skype is refusing to allow Fring to restore connectivity to Skype."

The statement continues: "Skype's anti-competitive ambush comes in the wake of Fring's mobile video calling on iPhone 4 launch, which continues to set the standard in rich mobile internet communication."

Muzzling competition

Fring is not taking being snubbed by Skype lightly, with Avi Shechter, Fring's Co-Founder and CEO, saying about the news: "We are disappointed that Skype, who once championed the cause of openness, is now attempting to muzzle competition, even to the detriment of its own users.

"We apologise to our users for the impact of Skype's bullying and we will be happy to reconnect with Skype once Skype reverses their decision."

Ouch.

We're expecting Skype to come back with some sort of rebuttal on this fairly soon.