Instagram gets creative with a brand new set of editing tools

Instagram is getting creative, with the photo app adding photo editing tools to its service.

With competitors increasingly ramping up the ability to edit photos within the app, looking beyond the simple filters that have defined its meteoric rise is a necessity for Instagram.

So the arrival of editing tools is a welcome one for its millions of users, who previously had to adjust their selfies and arty landscapes in other apps before adding them to Instagram.

Filter on

As Instagram explains it in a blog post: "When you reach the filter selection stage, you'll now see a new wrench icon. Tap it and you'll find a tray of photo editing tools ready for you to explore.

"You can also now adjust how much of a filter you apply to a photo by double tapping the filter icon."

The new tools arrive on Android with the announcement, with the iOS version of the app expected to get the update in the coming days.