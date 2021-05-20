Infinix Hot 10S with MediaTek Helio G85, 90Hz display launched for Rs 9,999

Remember the time when only flagship or mid-range phones had a high refresh rate display? Well, in 2021, that paradigm has changed drastically. The Infinix Hot 10S launched in India today, is the cheapest phone with a high refresh rate display.

Not only the refresh rate, but the device also comes with a competitive set of specs and features and will take on the likes of Micromax In 1 and Samsung Galaxy M12 in the sub Rs 10,000 segment.

The Infinix Hot 10S is the third device in the Hot 10 series after the Infinix Hot 10 and Infinix Hot 10 Play .

Infinix Hot 10S specs

The Infinix Hot 10S comes with a 6.82-inch HD+ screen with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, making it the most affordable phone with a 90Hz screen undercutting the Galaxy M12. As for the performance, the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. The device will be available in two variants 一 4GB+64GB and 6GB+64GB along with support for expandable storage up to 256GB.

In the optics department, the device comes with a 48MP main camera, a 2MP lens, and an AI lens in terms of camera. Selfies are handled by an 8MP shooter on the front. Some of the camera modes include 240fps slow-mo, timelapse, and video bokeh.

The Infinix Hot 10S is backed by a big 6,000mAh battery with 10W support. Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Furthermore, the Infinix Hot 10S is also the first phone to launch with Android 11 out of the box. The Infinix Hot 10S will run on XOS 7.6 based on Android 11 which brings features like dar-Link technology for a superior and smooth gaming performance.

Infinix Hot 10S price in India and availability

The Infinix Hot 10S is priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999 for 4GB+64GB and 6GB+64GB variants respectively. The device is available in four colours options一 Heart of Ocean, Morandi Green, 7-Degree Purple and 95-Degree Black. The phone will go on sale in India starting May 27.

During the first sale, the device will be available for Rs 500 less which means you can buy the Infinix Hot 10S 4GB variant for Rs 9,499 and the 6GB variant for Rs 10,499.

Infinix Hot 10S specs

Display : 6.82-inch HD+, 90Hz

: 6.82-inch HD+, 90Hz Processor : MediaTek Helio G85

: MediaTek Helio G85 RAM : 4/6GB

: 4/6GB Storage : 64GB, microSD card support

: 64GB, microSD card support Rear camera : 48MP + 2MP + AI cam

: 48MP + 2MP + AI cam Front camera : 8MP

: 8MP Battery : 5,000mAh, 10W

: 5,000mAh, 10W OS : Android 11

: Android 11 Weight : 211 grams

: 211 grams Thickness: 9.2mm

