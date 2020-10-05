Infinix Hot 10 launched as the cheapest phone with 6GB of RAM in India

Infinix has announced the Hot 10 budget smartphone in India. This is the successor to the Infinix Hot 9 and is also the cheapest phone with 6GB of RAM in India for 2020.

The device comes with the improved and more efficient chipset, bigger battery with fast charging, more RAM and storage compared to its predecessor.

Infinix Hot 10 specs

The Infinix Hot 10 comes in a new design which the company calls “Flow texture” design. You get a rectangle shape camera module over at the rear with NEG glass protection to the front. You get a 2.5D curved back and front design with the device. The Hot 10 sports a 6.78-inch HD+(1,640 x 720p) In-cell display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 91.5% screen to body ratio, and it has a punch-hole cut-up up to. The display can get up to 480 nits of brightness.

Powering the device is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 chipset clocked at 2GHz. Mali G52 GPU will take care of the graphics. The Infinix Hot 10 comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with microSD card support. This is the first phone in 2020 to come with this combination in under Rs 10,000 segment.

Over to the optics, the handset offers a quad-camera setup with a 16MP primary sensor with f/1.85, a 2MP depth sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a low light sensor. To the front, you get an 8MP front camera. The camera setup offers a bunch of shooting modes such as a dedicated night mode, Google lens, AI HDR, AI 3D Beauty, panorama, AR animoji, AI 3D body shaping, and more.

Powring all the internals is a massive 5,020mAh battery with 18W charging support that charges over a micro USB port. With Power Marathon feature enabled users will be able to get 25% additional battery life. The device runs on XOS 7.0 based on Android 10. Other features include DTS sound, Hyper Engine game technology, 8.8mm thickness, dual selfie flash, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Price and availability

The Infinix Hot 10 is priced at Rs 9,999 and comes in Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, Obsidian Black, and Ocean Wave colour options. It will go on sale via Flipkart starting October 16 during the Big Billion Days 2020.