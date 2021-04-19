Infinix Hot 10 Play with 6,000mAh battery launched in India

Infinix Hot 10 Play is the latest budget phone from Infinix in the Hot series in India. The device is the second addition in the Hot 10 series after the launch of the vanilla Infinix Hot 10 back in October 2020.

As per the on-paper specs, the device is a water down version of the Infinix Hot 10 from 2020. Priced under Rs 10,000, the key features of the device include a big battery, a massive display, and a gaming-centric chipset.

Infinix Hot 10 Play price in India and availability

The Infinix Hot 10 Play is priced at Rs 8,499 and will go on sale via Flipkart starting April 26, 12 noon.

Infinix Hot 10 Play Specs

6.82-inch HD+ dot drop notch display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 90.6% screen to body ratio, and brightness of up to 440 nits. The display is protected by NEG glass on the front. The Hoy 10 Play is available in four colour options ㅡ Aegean Blue, Morandi Green, Obsidian Black, and Seven degree Purple.

On the inside, the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor built on 12nm FinFET technology with a clock speed of 2.3GHz. It is a gaming-centric budget chipset that also comes with a MediaTek Hyper Engine game suite for a smoother gaming experience and efficient Wi-Fi and LTE reception. The device is available in a single variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage along with a desiccated MicroSD card slot.

In the camera department, you are looking at a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP primary lens with f/1.8 and a secondary depth sensor. Shooting modes include slow-mo videos, document mode, AI scene detection, and more. Selfies are being handled by an 8MP shooter with f/2.0 aperture ㅡ wide selfie and AR emojis are also supported.

Powering all the internals is a massive 6,000mAh battery which is rated to last up to 23 hours on video playback. It also supports the power marathon feature enabled users will be able to get 25% additional battery life. With a big battery inside, the device misses out on fast charging and Type-C port. In terms of software, the device runs on dated Android 10 based on XOS 7 skin.

Furthermore, the device comes with a rear-mounted multifunctional fingerprint sensor along with a face unlock. Other features include smart gestures, Game mode, smart panel, Wi-Fi share, front flashlight, DTS-HD Surround sound, and flow texture design which the company says comes with a glass finish on the back.

