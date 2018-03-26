India still lags with 4G, but does better with fixed broadband speeds

It’s common knowledge that the 4G speeds in India aren’t up to snuff but broadband speeds are apparently doing very well. According to Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index, India ranks 67th globally as of February, which is 9 spots higher than last year. The average download speed of a fixed broadband connection has increased from 18.82Mbps in November to up to an average of 20.72Mbps currently.

Ookla, in their statement, said, “India had reported most improvement in fixed broadband download speeds among the world's most populous countries. The country captured the second slot in terms of showing the most improvement in mobile data speeds.” The company’s Speedtest Global Index compares the Internet speed data from around the world on a monthly basis across 7,021 servers, of which, 439 serves are located in India.

This goes to show that though, India may not be at the forefront of breaking technological barriers, it’s still headed in the right direction. According to Ookla, India is 109th in terms of mobile Internet speeds, but it’s still shown improvement to 9.01Mbps from last year, where the speeds were 8.80Mbps.

In comparison to other countries around the world, Norway leads the pack with an average mobile download speed of 62.07Mbps, where the global average download speed for mobile connections is around 22.16Mbps.

On the other hand, when it comes to fixed broadband connections, Singapore is in the lead with an average download speed in the triple digits at 161.53Mbps, blowing away the global average of 42.71Mbps.