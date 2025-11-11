How fast is your internet really? This new network service looks to solve speed debates for good

Active Pulse will autonomously test and generate a report with suggested actions

Upcoming Continuous Pulse will identify baselines and intermittent issues

Two in three household noted Wi-Fi issues in the past year

Ookla has revealed a new diagnostic device for ISPs and enterprises to help them identify bottlenecks in internet connections.

Speedtest Pulse will generate actionable recommendations and a performance report automatically in ‘Active Pulse’ mode after a network check.

Ookla, the company behind the popular speedtest.net tool, says Pulse will end costly repeat visits and help providers prove connectivity quality to users.

Ookla has been cooking up a network diagnostic tool

Besides the one-time checks covered by ‘Active Pulse’, Ookla also plans on releasing ‘Continuous Pulse’ in 2026, which uses the ‘leave-behind’ principle to conduct ongoing monitoring. This will be better for detecting intermittent issues, establishing baselines and therefore preventing repeat visits.

“While service providers are delivering impressive speeds to the home, the quality of the customer’s experience is limited by the performance of the in-home Wi-Fi,” Ookla CEO Stephen Bye explained.

More than two-thirds (68%) of households have reported Wi-Fi problems over the past year, Ookla noted.

To date, technicians have been limited to “overly simply apps” or “cost-prohibitive expert systems,” so Ookla hopes the Speedtest Pulse will fit nicely into that gap.

Engineering SVP Anssi Tauriainen also criticized existing tools for providing too much raw data and not enough actionable insights: “We built Speedtest Pulse to be the expert in their pocket, translating complex RF data and throughput metrics into actionable recommendations.”

The device can connect via Wi-Fi or Gigabit Ethernet to test networks, either getting its juice from USB-C or Power over Ethernet.

Ookla has not yet shared details of pricing and availability, but with its emphasis on accessibility to technicians, we have big hopes.

