Huawei to launch P50 Pocket foldable phone on December 23

As we wind down 2021, smartphone makers seem to be taking a potshot at foldable devices. Following the big launch planned for the Oppo Find N foldable, we now hear that Huawei could be coming out with its foldable device. The Chinese tech giant has named it the P50 Pocket phone and this is slated to arrive on December 23.

In addition to Oppo's upcoming device, we also heard rumors around Samsung's next foldable device having a clamshell design. Of course, OnePlus is also said to be working on a foldable device, though we strongly believe it could be some form of a rebranded version of a similar Oppo product.

Meanwhile, Huawei shared a teaser poster on Weibo but didn’t caption it a foldable phone. However, the image in the teaser poster suggests whatever we have learned so far could actually be true. Of course, we need to wait and see if the Chinese company would bring the foldable device under the Honor brand to India.

As per the rumors, the Huawei P50 Pocket could feature Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3-like form factor, which means it will have a clamshell design that could easily fit inside the pocket, just what the device’s name also indicates.

Note that this is the same device previously believed to be the Mate V, but as Huawei has now announced it, we now have more clarity around the device. However, for the moment we haven't seen too many leaks or rumours around the foldable phone that could tell us what to expect.

Among a few things, it was reported that the upcoming foldable phone from Huawei could feature a clever thermal management system that involves a folding heat pipe.

The renders of alleged protective cases of a clamshell-shaped device were also surfaced, indicating the design Huawei has opted for its rumored foldable phone. These renders showed the device has two large cutouts for the camera bumps. This means the device is retaining the Huawei P50-series aesthetics.

In related coverage, it was reported a few months back that Huawei was making three foldable phones that many consumers will be able to afford. DigiTimes citing its sources stated that upcoming Huawei foldable phones coming in 2021 will be “more friendly pricing, targeting the entry-level segment to spur demand.” It is believed that the P50 Pocket phone could be the device in question that could go in the hands of more consumers at a reasonable price tag.

