How to watch The Deuce online: stream season 3 from anywhere

Finally, after just under a year of waiting, Maggie Gyllenhaal and James Franco are set to reappear on our screens for one last time in The Deuce.

The creators of The Wire have outdone themselves again, with this in-depth, comedic social commentary of New York in the 70s and 80s. Not sure when or where to watch the final season? We've got you covered with all the information on how, where and when to watch The Deuce online.

Watch The Deuce online: when and where? As an HBO original, naturally all episodes will be premiering on HBO. It begins on Monday at 9pm ET/PT, with all remaining episodes to follow this time and date every week. Don't worry, The Deuce is not exclusive to the US so no matter where you are, we've got a full list of how you can watch The Deuce online below.

The Deuce brings you the seedy and sleazy of yesteryear in New York combined with the legalisation of the porn industry. This matched with mobs, corruption and prostitution makes for an intense and incredible series.

We've watched the Martino twins' escapades, Candy's perspective on prostitution and the exploration of the LGBTQ+ community. Now it's time for Season 3 and - without any spoilers - from what we have gathered this season will focus greatly on drugs and the outbreak of the cocaine craze in NYC. We can also expect a greater focus on the LGBTQ+ community and the AIDS epidemic that occurred at this time.

A blend of fact, fiction, drama, violence and comedy is what makes this such a popular and outstanding TV series. Now for the more upsetting news, this is the final season of this gritty drama, so there is no time to waste...keep reading and see how you can watch The Deuce online.

Watch The Deuce online from outside your country:

Are you currently outside of your country, be it for business, leisure or even if it's more of an expat situation? Don't worry, as you can still watch The Deuce online. You can simply transport geographically...no we're not talking about teleportation, we're talking about using a VPN.

This fabulous feature allows you to get full access to all episodes of The Deuce as they premiere, all by changing your IP. Making your holiday even better as you won't have to compromise and miss watching The Deuce.

Now for the tricky bit, which VPN is best for you? Our personal favorite is ExpressVPN. And how do you use that to watch The Deuce online? Keep calm and carry on reading to find out all you need to know.

How to watch The Deuce online in the US:

No surprise here. Of course HBO is the go-to place to watch The Deuce online in the US. Let's give you the good news: HBO doesn't have to be expensive. It has a couple of packages so you can choose how much you pay. The packages are all quite flexible, meaning you're not tied down paying for a whole year but rather just one month. And then of course once you're done watching The Deuce online, you can always cancel your account. Plus, even if it seems a little on the expensive side HBO offers free trials on all of its packages. With prices starting at $14.99 a month, they may go up depending on which package you choose. Don't forget The Deuce premieres on Monday, September 9 at 9pm ET/PT .

How to watch The Deuce online in the UK:

For all UK residents, you'll have to watch The Deuce through Sky Atlantic. Now, Sky has not announced a specific release date as yet, but based on last years airing dates we're assuming it will be shortly after the US's season premiere. However similarly to HBO, Sky isn't exactly cheap, and that is why you should make sure to check out our dedicated Sky TV deals and packages guide. So you can ensure that you're getting today's best prices and offers and not paying a cent more than you should. Or there's always Now TV, where you can sign up for a day, week or annual pass to watch without a full-blown Sky sub. Although, if you are not in the country but still want to watch your Sky shows then you will have to go ahead and download and install a VPN.



How to watch The Deuce online in Canada:

Introducing Crave to all Canadian viewers, this is where you will have to go to watch The Deuce. Unfortunately, unlike HBO, Crave does not offer free trials. It does however offer you a free month once you pay for a subscription, and you can either get a monthly or annual subscription. Prices vary for Crave but you can get packages including HBO from around $20 for the month. The Deuce will be premiering on Crave the same date and time as in the US, so on Monday, September 9 at 9pm ET.

How to watch The Deuce online in Australia:

For all of the Australian fans, Foxtel's cable service or the company's streaming service, Foxtel Now is the way to go. Similarly to the other streaming services, there is a subscription cost but again Foxtel does offer a few different packages as well as a free 10-day trial for first time subscribers. The Deuce will be premiering on Foxtel a day after the US, so Tuesday, September 10 at 9.30pm AEST.

How to watch The Deuce seasons 1-2

Are you not completely caught up with all episodes of The Deuce? Don't panic, you can still catch up on all the episodes or seasons that you have missed, and here is how.

US: Both seasons are available to stream on HBO, Google Play or FandangoNOW.

UK: You are spoilt for choice here, you can choose to watch both seasons on either Sky, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, TalkTalk TV and/or Chili.

Canada: Crave or Google Play are your two options to stream The Deuce seasons 1 and 2.

Australia: Foxtel, Google Play or Microsoft have both seasons available to stream.

