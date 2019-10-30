How to watch American Horror Story online: stream season 9 from anywhere

We survived Murder House, Freak Show and even the Apocalypse, now it's time to sit back and watch the carnage take place in Camp Redwood. 1984 has been a serial killer's paradise and with Halloween coming up expect many more gore and mayhem.

Not sure when or where to watch this? Don't panic, this isn't a life or death situation - we've got you covered with all the information on how, where and when to watch American Horror Story online.

Watch American Horror Story online: when and where? The madness airs every Wednesday at 10pm ET on FX Don't worry - despite its name, this horror series isn't just for the US, so no matter where you are, we've got a full list of how you can watch American Horror Story online below.

American Horror Story brings you the most twisted and darkest plot-lines, combined with comedy relief and the exploration of sexuality. The sheer intensity of each episode rivals any great horror movie, they have all the ingredients required: violence, horror, suspense, and all the twists and turns you could possibly imagine.

Ryan Murphy certainly delivered with the 100th episode special, the episode managed to subtly connect every season of AHS ever. Fans were treated to Xavier and Montana's full murderous antics, Brooke being brought back and Mr Jingles attempting to start over and leave that whole serial killer life behind.

And the season is set to get even better, apparently there are more twists and turns coming - so keep watching to find out.

Not sure where to watch this screaming season? We've got you covered, keep reading to see where you can watch American Horror Story 1984 online.

Read more: You can also see how to watch The Deuce online

Watch American Horror Story online from outside your country:

If you find yourself outside of your country when AHS is on TV, don't panic! We understand that you have business or leisure to attend to, or you could even be an expat - either way you don't have to miss out on the latest horrors, you can still watch American Horror Story online using a VPN.

This incredible tool can (sort of) teleport your IP address to a different place, giving you complete access to American Horror Story episodes as they go out.

Now for the tricky bit, which VPN is best for you? Our personal favorite is ExpressVPN. And how do you use that to watch American Horror Story online? Keep calm (if your nerves will allow) and carry on reading to find out all you need to know.

How to watch American Horror Story online in the US:

FX is the place to be, of course! Tune in to FX every Wednesday at 10pm ET, for your latest dose. So if you're planning on watching this online you'll need a cable plan or a subscription to the channel. But fret not, it is fairly inexpensive with subscriptions starting at $6.

Binge on the best TV with our guide to TV streaming services for cord cutters

How to watch American Horror Story online in the UK:

For all UK residents, you'll have to watch American Horror Story on Fox TV, episodes air weekly so tune in every Thursday at 10pm BST. For those of you who don't have Fox TV, you can get it with a subscription through any of these platforms: Sky, Virgin Media, Now TV, TalkTalk or TVPlayer.com. However, if you are out of the country but you still want to watch your shows, then you will have to go ahead and download and install a VPN.



How to watch American Horror Story online in Canada:

Luckily for all Canadian fans, American Horror Story is following the same pattern as previous seasons, airing weekly on the same date and time as in the US, at FXNOW. So that means American Horror Story episodes air weekly on Wednesdays at 10pm ET. Same for the US, you will either need a cable plan or a subscription to the channel FXNOW.

How to watch American Horror Story online in Australia:

For all of the Australian fans, Foxtel's cable service or the company's streaming service, Foxtel Now is the way to go. Of course, just like other streaming platforms there is a subscription cost. However Foxtel offers a few different packages and a free 10-day trial for first time subscribers. All AHS episodes air weekly on Thursdays at 9.30pm AEST.

How to watch American Horror Story Seasons 1-8

Are you not completely up to date with all American Horror Story episodes? Don't panic, you can still watch all seasons or episodes that you have missed and here is how.

US: All 8 seasons are available to stream on Fubo TV, Google Play and Amazon Prime Video.

UK: You are spoilt for choice here, you can choose to watch all 8 seasons on either Sky, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, TalkTalk TV, iTunes and/or Chili.

Canada: Google Play is the way to go as it has all 8 seasons.

Australia: Foxtel, Google Play, Microsoft or iTunes all have the 8 seasons available to stream.

Watch American Horror Story online: season 9 trailer