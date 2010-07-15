Logitech Z506 surround sound speakers unveiled

Logitech has announced its latest 5.1 surround sound system, with the Logitech Z506 speakers designed for the living room.

At a shade under £79.99, the Logitech Z506 speakers have been designed to be connected to 'nearly every entertainment device' including PC, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii, iPod or a DVD player.

The speakers offer 75 Watt (RMS), and can apparently connect to 'two devices simultaneously'.

Any room, or living room?

"We designed the Logitech Surround Sound Speakers Z506 so you can set them up the way you want to in any room of your home," said Mark Schneider, vice president and general manager of Logitech's audio business unit.

"The Logitech Z506 speakers can support nearly any home-entertainment configuration, letting you quickly connect to a game console using an RCA connection, a PC through its sound card, or a digital music player using the 3.5mm input."

Romain Cholat, VP of large markets, added: "After listening to our customers extensively, it was clear that they wanted a speaker system designed for the living room."

The Logitech Z506 speakers have a UK release date of August and are priced at £79.99.