Hisense to launch its first-ever Smart TV in India during Amazon Prime Day sale

HiSense, a Chinese consumer electronics brands, is planning its debut in India by launching a range of visual products during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale that starts on August 6.

While the immediate launch schedule includes some of its latest 4K LED TVs and other smart LED TVs, the company plans to bring the premium 100-inches Laser TV, 86-inch 8K TVs, Dual Cell QLED TV & OLED TVs apart from Smart ACs and refrigerators.

According to the company, the first wave of TVs is being designed and manufactured keeping in mind the requirements and preferences of Indian consumers. The company further aims to bring Toshiba branded TVs to India next month.

According to HiSense, the TVs will run on the Android 9 Pie operating system allowing users the liberty to download applications based on their choice directly from the Play Store. HiSense has collaborated with Dolby to offer an immersive and cinematic TV viewing experience with the help of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

We are extremely excited to be a part of one of the biggest growing markets in the world. Our goal is to become an aspirational premium brand offering niche, innovative products and solutions at very competitive prices. Our new Made in India range of Smart & 4K televisions are fully loaded and enhancing consumer delight to make their life better will be a key focus area for us. Our products offer uncompromised quality with a seamless, smart and enjoyable viewing experience. Rishi Tandon, COO Hisense India

Additionally, the TVs will come with built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant support. The remote will offer quick access to popular OTT applications like YouTube, Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and Prime Video.

As a launch offer, HiSense will provide 5 years of warranty on the panels along with additional inaugural discounts during the first three days of the sale period. Apart from Amazon, the offer will also be available on products sold through Flipkart, TataCliQ and Reliance Digital.