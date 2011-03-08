Philips unveils AirPlay Fidelio SoundSphere docking speakers

Those two top-mounted tweeters look like eyes...

Philips has revealed a new addition to its SoundSphere and Fidelio ranges, in the form of the new Fidelio SoundSphere docking speakers, compatible with Apple AirPlay for wirelessly streaming music from iTunes.

The design of the speakers makes the sound quality amazing, according to Philips. The sound is emitted in all directions thanks to the speakers' curved designs and both have free-floating tweeters sitting on top.

There's a definite modern aesthetic to the speakers; they would look rather out of place if you have, say, a vintage French farmhouse look going on in your home.

Wire-free

AirPlay streaming is available using your home Wi-Fi network, pulling music from a computer or iOS device. So although you can dock an iPod or iPhone device to play music, you don't have to.

The Philips Fidelio SoundSphere docking speaker UK release date is set for May 2011.

Although official UK pricing is yet to be confirmed, the recommended European pricing is €799 which equates to around £690.

Alongside the speaker system, Philips has also unveiled a Smart TV service, some new 3D TVs, a super-widescreen 21:9 Gold Series TV, headphones and Blu-ray players.