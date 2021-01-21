Harman launches JBL C115 true wireless earbuds at Rs 4,999

There is no stopping for the true wireless earphones launches in India. Just in the fast couple of weeks, we have seen more than five launches from multiple brands and now Harman has launched JBL C115 TWS in India as the latest addition to its true wireless earbuds series.

The JBL C115 TWS is an affordable earbud coming from the house of Harman. The TWS is designed for those seeking more than just elementary features from the audio product. The JBL C115 TWS aims to bring clear sound and true bass while there is support for the voice assistant and long battery life.

JBL C115 TWS features and specs

Starting off with the colour options, the JBL C115 TWS comes in three colour choices - Black, Mint, and Red. These are in-ear style earbuds with no stem design and they come in a case which doubles up as charging case. You get three LED indicators on the case and one each buds.

On the inside, the JBL C115 TWS sports 5.88mm dynamic driver featuring JBL Pure Bass sound. It also packs in a new feature called role switching technology which means the TWS can be used independently in other words solo listening is also possible. Thanks to the built-in microphone, you can access calls with a click of a button on either side of the earbuds.

As for the battery life, the JBL C115 TWS is said to last 6 hours on a single charge and the case will offer an additional 15 hours of battery life which takes the total tally to 21 hours. Other features include support for Google Assistant or Alexa directly from earbuds and playback controls.

(Image credit: JBL)

JBL C115 TWS price in India and availability

The JBL C115 TWS is priced at Rs 4,999 and the company says this is an introductory price. The earbuds will go on sale via Amazon.