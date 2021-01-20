Acer launches three new affordable true wireless earphones in India

Acer has entered the true wireless market in India with three new offerings. Among the three newly launched TWS in India, one is being sold under the Gateway brand while the other two are sold under Acer branding.

There is no doubt that the TWS market in India is booming and to grab a piece of cake here, Acer has thrown its hat with three products. Some of the common features of the three true wireless earbuds include 28-hour battery life, fast charging, Type-C charging port, and IPX4 water resistance rating.

(Image credit: Acer)

Gateway TWS price in India and features

The premium one out of the three, the Acer Gateway is priced at Rs 3,499 and is now available on Flipkart as well as Amazon. It comes in a vinyl finish and white colour. The Acer Gateway brings features such as fast pairing, Bluetooth 5.0, and 9mm drivers.

These are in-ear style earbuds with stem design. The charging case also comes with four LED indicators and a pairing button. You get the touch and tap gesture control which can perform operations like control music, calls and instant voice assistant. On a single charge, the Acer Gateway can last up to 4 hours. With the case, these can last up to 28 hours.

Other features include IPX4 water resistance, HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP codec support, voice assistant, an in-built microphone, and Type-C port for charging.

Check out Acer Gateway TWS on Amazon | Flipkart Price: Rs 3,499View Deal

Acer GAHR 010 and GAHR 011 price and features

(Image credit: Acer)

(Image credit: Acer)

The two affordable TWS GAHR 010 and GAHR 011 are simply called Acer True Wireless Audio earbuds. Both are priced at Rs 2,499 and are now available on Amazon as well as Flipkart. These come in Black colour option.

Both Acer GAHR 010 and GAHR 011 come with in-ear style design and there is no stem on either of them. The interesting thing about these earbuds(GAHR 011) is that they come with built-in USB-C and USB-A ports which means you can charge them with either port. The bottom part of the true wireless earbuds acts as a docking station which can be removed when not needed so that you can carry it easily.

The Acer GAHR 010 comes to access to the LED digital display which shows the battery percentage. You get Type-C port for charging for the GAHR 010 model and USB Type C + USB Type-A with the GAHR 011 model. These earbuds can last up to 4 hours on a single charge and the case offers an additional 24 hours of battery life. It takes about 90 minutes to charge the TWS to 100%.

Both come with touch control for music, calls, and voice assistant. They harness Bluetooth 5.1 and support HFP/A2DP/AVRCP profiles. On the inside, there is an 8mm driver.

Check out Acer GP.HDS11.00J on Amazon | Flipkart Price: Rs 2,499View Deal

Check out Acer GP.HDS11.00K on Amazon | Flipkart Price: Rs 2,499View Deal

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech?

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!