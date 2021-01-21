Apple India is offering a Rs 5,000 cashback on purchases this Republic Day

Back in September 2020, Apple finally launched its first-party online store in India. However, in all these months, there were no offers or discounts on any of the offerings. That changes now as the company is now hosting its first sale this Republic Day.

Starting January 21, customers buying products directly from Apple Store India will be eligible for cashback offers of up to Rs 5,000 as well as no-cost EMIs for six months. Read on to know the minutiae of the sale.

Apple Store India offers

(Image credit: Future)

The sale will commence on January 21 and go on till January 28. During that period, buyers can avail a cashback of Rs 5,000 flat on orders over Rs 44,990. Along with that, Apple is also offering no-cost EMI schemes for up to six months.

The cashback offer is valid only on HDFC Bank credit cards and HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions only. This offer can not be clubbed with any other offer such as Apple Store for Education pricing. The offer is applicable only on successful single orders with a value of over Rs 44,990. The EMI offer is solely for HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions on six-month tenure. The cashback will be initiated after the delivery is completed and should take no more than 7 days to be credited.

No other offers have been revealed yet, but we will update this section if any deals are added. Apple’s new iPhone 12 family starts at Rs 59,900 and goes all the way up to Rs 1,59,900 for the top-of-the-line iPhone 12 Pro Max with 512GB of storage. The iPhone 11 can be bought for as little as Rs 54,900 while the iPhone SE (2020) starts at Rs 39,990. The offer is also valid on the new M1 Macs which start at Rs 64,900.