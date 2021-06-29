Google WiFi gets surprise refresh with visual updates and a lower price

Google Wifi got an unexpected refresh this week, bringing the company's popular mesh wifi networking devices into its second generation. The new refresh brings visual improvements and a lower price than both Google Wifi's first generation and it's more premium Google Nest Wifi setup.

Hey Carmelo, thanks for the tweet! That's right, Google Wifi (2nd Gen) looks similar to the 1st Generation Google Wifi with minor visual differences and a lower price than its predecessor and Nest Wifi. Learn more here on how each of our devices compare: https://t.co/VNI78TOPcCJune 29, 2021 See more

TechRadar has reached out to Google for comment on the new generation of networking devices and we will update this story when we hear back.

This story is developing...