YouTube back online, other Google services slowly returning

Update: After a major outage, Google services are starting to come back online. YouTube is back online, and we're starting to see the likes of Gmail and Drive also creep back to normality.

The Google Workspace Status Dashboard was showing all services as offline, but it has now been updated and is showing all services as online.

It's still not clear what caused this major Google outage - which appears to have been worldwide - but it's likely to be revealed in the coming hours.

Original article

It appears Google is having some major issues with Gmail, YouTube and a host of its other associated services currently down.

The Google Workspace Status Dashboard makes for dour reading for anyone who relies on the firms services.

According to Downdetector, services affected include YouTube, Google, Google Meet, Google Hangouts, and Gmail.

Google's business tools are also affected, with users struggling to access Drive, Doc, Sheets etc.

It's not clear whether this is a worldwide issue, but it appears that it is affecting at least Europe.

Phones useless, Nest security offline

The issues appears to be far reaching. Those with Android smartphones will note many of the native Google apps - such as Maps and Photos - are currently not working.

There's bad news for Nest security and thermostat owners too, as the app to handle these functions is also down.

We have contacted Google to ask what has happened. We'll update this article once we get a response.