Google Chrome 88's new features to make your passwords more secure

Google is rolling out new features to the Chrome 88 browser that will allow users to enjoy safer password protection.

The new feature allows users to check, identify, and fix weak passwords in one place. Users can have greater control over their saved passwords for various platforms and sites.

Google’s Chrome 88 gives you an easy shortcut to identify weak passwords and quickly edit them.

"To check your passwords, click on the key icon that appears under your profile or you can manually type chrome://settings/passwords in your address bar," Google said.

Fix all your passwords in one place

The new password feature in Chrome 88 (Image credit: Google)

The Google Chrome password manager already saves users' credentials for multiple platforms and prompts if a password is weak. The thing about the new update is it will allow users to quickly check, identify, and fix weak passwords right from Chrome Settings. Essentially, users can fix multiple weak passwords in one place as Google Chrome itself performs the role of a dedicated password manager.

"Weak passwords expose you to security risks and should be avoided. In Chrome 88, you can now complete a simple check to identify any weak passwords and take action easily," Google said.

The new password protection features come on the back of the tweaks that Chrome got late last year. Among others, it would let you log in to websites using the credentials saved in your Google account even without syncing those pieces of information through Chrome.

Chrome Safety Check used widely

Google said password breaches remain a critical concern online. It added that Chrome’s Safety Check is used 14 million times every week. "As a result of Safety Check and other improvements launched in 2020, we’ve seen a 37% reduction in compromised credentials stored in Chrome."

The new features with Chrome 88 will be rolled out over the coming weeks.

The feature is in addition to Chrome’s existing prompt feature when users update saved passwords. This feature will first arrive on Chrome for desktop and iOS versions. The Android app will be receiving this feature very soon.

Chrome was streamlining 3 million sign-ins across iOS apps every week. While biometric authentication is already available on the iOS app, Google will soon bring the same to Chrome on Android.

Via: Google