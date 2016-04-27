Nintendo NX release date confirmed for March 2017

Nintendo's next new console will be with us in less than a year, with the next-generation console - codenamed Nintendo NX - confirmed to be arriving March 2017.

Poor financial results from Nintendo - profits plummeted 61% for the year - contained a huge silver lining for fans, with confirmation of when we'll see the new console.

"For our dedicated video game platform business, Nintendo is currently developing a gaming platform codenamed "NX" with a brand-new concept," the company said. "NX will be launched in March 2017 globally."

That means the console will miss the Holiday launch many of us were hoping for. However, interestingly the company describes the NX as a "brand new concept", yet another suggestion that this will be more than a games console.

Zelda delayed (again)

Nintendo also said that Zelda Wii U has been pushed back to next year, while confirming that the game will also launch on the NX, as many had predicted.

That means it will be slim pickings in 2016, particularly at this year's E3 where Zelda Wii U will be the company's only playable game.

That the NX won't be on show at E3 is a particular shame given that there's not an awful lot else to look forward to from Nintendo this year beyond Paper Mario: Color Splash and Pokémon Sun/Moon.

It's also possible that Sony might be use the show to announce the rumored PS4.5, while rumors of a new/slim Xbox One also continue to swirl.