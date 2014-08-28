People are watching a lot of porn on the 3DS

People watch porn. It's a fact of life. People watch porn and they watch it on things. But what things? And for how long? And why are we so interested?

Well, PornHub has crunched the data and spat out some unnecessarily detailed metrics about the tech people use for their, er, private time. And we've learned the following:

- People are watching porn on their Nintendo 3DS

- BlackBerry users "do it" for the longest (an average visit lasts 11 minutes, 53 seconds)

- Several thousand monthly visitors view porn on Windows 95 and 98 systems

- Windows Phone users really like cartoon porn

- There are people watching porn on the BlackBerry Playbook

We've quite a few other concerns too, the biggest being the number of people still using Windows NT. But come on, the 3DS? We actually feel a weird sort of respect for you, but are there honestly no better options?

Via Gizmodo, Kotaku