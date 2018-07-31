Firefox is burning its old logo and wants the internet's feedback on new branding

It was only in December 2017 that Mozilla launched a new icon for its Firefox Quantum browser , making the flaming fox brighter. Yet the internet company isn’t satisfied and has begun a new project of modernizing the Firefox brand.

While most people think of the browser when talking about Firefox , Mozilla wants the brand to encompass everything else that comes with the browser, including apps and services, like “easy screenshotting and file sharing to innovative ways to access the internet using voice and virtual reality”.

So this time round, the company is looking to come up with a family of icons which will reflect everything Firefox stands for, because apparently the fox with a flaming tail “doesn’t offer enough design tools to represent this entire product family”.

A foxy makeover

Instead of making the icon look more foxy and makes the flames swirl more, Mozilla has decided to start from scratch and has come up with two options, which were posted on the company blog on Monday, July 30.

Mozilla's options for the Firefox rebranding | Image courtesy: Mozilla

According to Mozilla, the top icons in the image above will represent the Firefox brand, under which will be all the other products in the line.

The following lines will represent general-purpose browsers (like Developer Edition and Firefox Nightly), singularly-focused browser icons (Firefox Focus and Firefox Reality) and new applications and services, respectively.

And to help with the final decision Mozilla wants you to leave comments and opinions on the announcement blog post . But before you do, read the warning the company has left for you.

“Extreme caveat: Although the products and projects are real, these design systems are still a work of fiction. Icons are not final. Each individual icon will undergo several rounds of refinement, or may change entirely, between now and their respective product launches. Our focus at this point is on the system.”

Keep in mind that the company isn't crowdsourcing the design and isn't asking for submissions or votes; it just wants your thoughts on the matter.

Mozilla is still exploring options, so the design could still undergo changes, but a final system will be rolled out “over the next few months” after taking into account user feedback and testing.