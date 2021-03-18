Finalists for the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2021 Spring announced

Garena had announced in its roadmap for 2021 that there will be four major tournaments taking place in India across two pro circuits next year with a total prize pool of more than Rs. 2 crore (approx. $272,000). And now the finalists of Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2021 Spring, the first of the four is out.

The list includes 12 finalists who will battle it out in the Battle Royale Squad mode for the title of India’s best Free Fire team as well as a lion’s share of the Rs 75,00,000 prize pool on March 21.

The top two teams will also get the chance to represent their nation at the Free Fire World Series 2021, Free Fire’s most iconic international tournament. All 12 finalists have won a direct invite to the first edition of the Free Fire Pro League for India, which will take place in the second quarter.

There are six teams, part of three groups, where the top 2 teams from each group earned direct qualification for the Grand Finals. Group A has Sixth Sense and Total Gaming, Group B has Team Elite and Captains while Group C has Survivor 4AM and Team Chaos.

Then there are six other teams who booked their spots in the Grand Finals after navigating through the Play-Ins on 14 March. This list includes AFF Esports, Last Breath, LVL Iconic, Nemesis, Team D Esports, and Galaxy Racer.

The grand finals of the are set to be FFIC 2021 Spring Grand Finals will be broadcast live on Sunday, March 21, at 18:00 IST. Garena announced earlier this year that it wants to ensure a cadence of one major tournament per quarter for 2021 which will keep a steady pipeline of esports events in India throughout the year.

The tournaments are open to all teams and players, regardless of level and background, and will be an opportunity to compete against the best on the national stage. These will eventually ladder up to Free Fire’s international tournaments as well.