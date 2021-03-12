Garena Free Fire collaboration with Attack on Titans is now live

Last month Garena announced that Free Fire is set to get a crossover event with Attack of Titan. The update is now live in the game and brings new costumes along with weapon skins. The partnership brings together one of the most recognizable modern Japanese anime series and Garena Free Fire.

Till April, players will be able to access exclusive Attack on Titan in-game content, which includes a new special game mode as well. Most recently, Garena announced partnerships to bring Netflix’s Money Heist television series and international football super Cristiano Ronaldo into Free Fire.

With this collaboration, players can battle in Attack on Titan’s trademark style through in-game costumes items inspired by the series. These will include the iconic uniform of the Survey Corps from the series. The costumes will have the division’s Wings of Freedom insignia displayed on the jackets and will be available in both the male and female variants.

Players will also get the chance to battle donning the skin of the fearsome Armoured Titan, one of the series’ most recognizable Titans. Besides this, a new set of gun skins will also be up for grabs. Players can check out the Attack on Titan skins of the P90 and M1014.

During the event players will also be treated to a host of in-game features and easter eggs. These will include reskins of Free Fire’s most popular elements, such as airdrop boxes and airplanes.

A special new game mode based on the Attack on Titan event will also be available in Free Fire to near the end of the event on March 28. Garena will be offering more details over the coming weeks.

Garena’s partnership with Attack on Titan builds on its strategy to continue offering new events in the Free Fire game through collaborations with some of the world’s most prominent names.