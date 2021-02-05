Garena Free Fire collaborates with popular anime Attack on Titans

Garena has been collaborating with different popular franchises in order to bring unique events to Free Fire. And it has now announced a global partnership with Kodansha to bring Attack on Titan content into Free Fire.

The partnership brings together one of the most recognisable modern Japanese anime series and Garena Free Fire. Garena’s emphasizes that this is part of the strategy to elevate the Free Fire experience for players. The crossover event will go live in March.

"Free Fire players can soon battle in the style of one of the world’s most captivating modern dark fantasy anime – Attack on Titan. The series has captured the imagination of many worldwide with its unique and immersive narratives; we’re excited to bring this over into the world of Free Fire,” said Harold Teo, Free Fire Producer at Garena.

What to expect?

Free Fire’s partnership with Attack on Titan will offer players the opportunity to get their hands on content inspired by the series once the collaboration goes live in March. Fans of Attack on Titan can equip their characters with the colours of the Survey Corps division from Attack on Titan

Besides this they can get costumes inspired by the fearsome man-eating Titans as well. Garena writes that there will also be other exclusive collaboration content, including gun skins and other in-game items and collectables.

Garena’s partnership with Attack on Titan builds on its strategy to continue offering new events in the Free Fire game through collaborations with some of the world’s most prominent names.

Most recently, Garena announced partnerships to bring Netflix’s Money Heist television series and international football super Cristiano Ronaldo into Free Fire.