Free Fire Continental Series kicks off this weekend

Free Fire’s flagship international tournament the Free Fire Continental Series (FFCS), kicks off this weekend with the Play-ins. Garena announced that a number of Grand Finalists for each the tournament’s three series – the Americas Series, EMEA Series, and Asia Series – have already been determined.

Each region’s top seeds having earned direct entry into the Grand Finals on November 29; the Play-ins this weekend will feature the rest of the seeds as they compete for the limited remaining spaces.

Free Fire Continental Series: Details

The Play-ins for the Americas and EMEA Series will take place on November 21, while the Asia Series will be held on November 22. The Americas Series will feature teams from Brazil and the Latin America regions; the Asia Series will feature teams from Chinese Taipei, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Thailand, and Vietnam; the EMEA Series will comprise teams from Europe, Russia, and the Middle East, and North Africa (MENA).

The total prize pool of the tournament combined is $900,000, with each of the series to have $300,000. India’s second and third seeds, Team CRX Elite and XTZ Esports (previously Stalwart Esports), will participate this weekend in the Asia Series as they vye for only five remaining available Grand Finals spots.

Team CRX Elite and XTZ Esports placed first and second-runners up respectively at the Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall. They will be going up against stiff competition in the Play-ins, and will be going up against the second and third seeds from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, as well as the second seeds from Chinese Taipei and Pakistan.

India’s top seed, Total Gaming Esports, will feature in the Asia Series Grand Finals on November 29, having earned direct entry – along with six other teams from across the region – after being the winners of the Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall.

The tournament Peak Day will take place on either November 28 or 29, which would depend on the date of the Grand Finals for each region – 28 November for the Americas and EMEA Series; 29 November for Asia Series. Garena will share more details on that in the coming days.

All three series will follow the same competitive format across both stages of the tournament. Teams will battle over 6 rounds, across 3 maps: Bermuda, Purgatory, and Kalahari, with points awarded based on round ranking and the number of kills.