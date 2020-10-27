Reliance Jio ventures into eSports with Garena Free Fire tournament

Reliance Jio has been investing in various different fields of late and eSports is the newest one to be added to that list. A new Garena Free Fire tournament has been announced that is being sponsored and held by Reliance Jio.

The new tournament is called the JioMart Gameathon Free Fire eSports tournament, which is set to take place from October 30. This is apparently the first in a series of events and tournaments that the company is set to hold.

JioMart Gameathon Free Fire esports tournament: Details

The JioMart Gameathon Free Fire esports tournament is apparently a marketing initiative to promote the company’s JioGames platform. The JioGames platform was launched last year along with the JioFiber set-top box at Reliance Jio's 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The JioGames app is still in its beta phase but that didn’t stop users downloading it over 5 million times from the Play Store. The Free Fire tournament is set to take place from October 30 to November 1, and will be streamed live via YouTube along with the JioTV app.

The competition has a prize pool of Rs 25,000 of which the winning team will be awarded Rs 16,000 followed by Rs 12,000 for the runner up and Rs 1,000 for the Most Valuable Player. The prize money will be awarded to the players' JioMart wallet. The rules of the tournament state that it is a mobile-only tournament and no tablets, triggers, emulators or other assistive modes are allowed.

The registration for the tournament began yesterday on October 26 and will run till October 29 on the JioGames portal. The tournament is set to be a four stage one where the initial round will begin on October 30, 11AM onwards. The finals will take place on Sunday, October 31. The total number of teams entering the tournament is 576 that will be divided into 48 lobbies.