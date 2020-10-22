PUBG Mobile may be on its way back, a job listing suggests so

PUBG Mobile was banned in India back in the beginning of September. Since then parent company PUBG Corporation has been constantly trying to bring back the game in India which was one of its biggest markets.

The company has been in talks with different companies from India to attempt and bring it back. And now it seems it has taken another step towards bringing back the battle royale game in India.

PUBG Mobile: On its way back in India?

PUBG Corp has posted a new job listing on LinkedIn for the designation of ‘Corporate Development Division Manager – India’. This indicates that the company has expansion plans for India and its primary product is PUBG. It needs to be noted that there is no explicit mention of PUBG Mobile, so it could revolve around the company's other projects.

The description of the posting reads, “Support the setup process PUBG India with guidance from HQ (ie. Krafton Inc.)”

After the ban in India, Sensor Tower reported that PUBG Mobile’s downloads have shrunk by 26%. The game lost its crown of the most downloaded smartphone game. PUBG Mobile now lounges at the tenth position of the list of the most downloaded games on smartphones which includes iOS and Android.

Recent reports have claimed that Korean gaming company is now in early talks with Airtel after a similar discussion with Reliance Jio appears to have fizzled out. Of course, most of these reports were speculations based on sources, with none of the companies actually confirming even an early discussion. Sources claimed that PUBG was in early conversations with Airtel for "handing over distribution rights to the telecom giant".

PUBG Mobile faced the ire of the federal government in India early in September claiming that it was a security risk for the country. Since then PUBG Crop. severed ties with Tencent Games, which is a Chinese company, and was responsible for marketing the mobile version of the game in India and other geographies.