Garena Free Fire Holi event goes live in India - get set to slay the demon

Free Fire has just released a new update that celebrates Holi, the festival of colours with Survivors all across India. The update is bringing a host of activities, rewards, and content for Survivors on this occasion.

As far as the narrative of this event goes, Free Fire explains that with Holi just round the corner (it actually falls on March 29), everyone is looking forward to festival that heralds the onset of Spring. But these plans go out the window when a Demoness invades Free Fire and steals all the colours away.

"Now, Kelly, Hayato, and Misha are calling all Survivors to join their crew. Together, they will embark on a mission to hunt down the Demoness and retrieve the missing colours so that the Holi festivities can go on. And to achieve this, Survivors will be tasked to complete two stages," says the description.

Holi event: Details

The first stage is called, "Fight for your colours" and from March 15 to 29, Survivors will join the hunt for the Demoness’ hideout. They will need to pick their exploration track marked in different colours, locate the Demoness, then release the stolen colours. Taking the Demoness down will require the collective efforts of all Survivors across India. The rewards would include the Punkster Runner bundle, a Custom Room Card, a Character Level 8 Card, and an Awakening Shard.

Once the Demoness is defeated the colours would be dispersed to different locations across the map. Players will need to collect and exchange the colours for additional rewards.

Survivors will begin Stage 2 by first taking a personality test – comprising a set of simple questions around their playing style, how to make friends, etc. – to reveal their true colours. This colour will represent them for the final colour collection.

Players will then have to collect coloured paints from after-match drops, exchange any duplicated colours with friends, and gather a full set of 10 colours to restore them to Free Fire. In return, they will receive rewards like the One-Finger Push-Up emote and the Cyber Bunnies sky-board.

The grand Holi celebration will take place on March 28 which will also bring additional rewards. Besides this Fire has also lined up a series of localised content for Survivors. This includes a three-part web series production, that shows how people can meet by chance through Free Fire, forge friendships in the game, and play together in duo modes. The series’ first episode will be published on March 16.

Survivors can also look forward to a brand new song and music video featuring some very familiar personalities, which will be launched on March 28.