Final Morbius trailer teases even more ties to the MCU

Audio player loading…

After one of most protracted release date schedules in cinematic history, Morbius will finally land in theaters in April – and Sony has released one last trailer to celebrate.

The Spider-Man spin-off movie, which was originally set for release in July 2020, has been delayed six times due to the ongoing pandemic. Now, though, the Jared Leto-starring comic book flick is ready to fly into theaters, with Sony releasing one final teaser to whet our blood-soaked appetites for its arrival.

Check out Morbius' final trailer below:

Morbius' newest trailer is packed with material we've previously seen in other teasers, but there are some intriguing new snippets of footage. Namely, how it ties into Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU) and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Cast your mind back to its first trailer, which landed way back in January 2020, and you'll remember that Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes/Vulture made a surprise cameo in the final few seconds. His curious appearance lit up the internet, with many observers wondering how Morbius fits into both cinematic universes, particularly as Vulture was the main villain in Spider-Man: Homecoming, aka the webslinger's first MCU movie.

Now, though, it seems that Vulture will try to manipulate Morbius into becoming a supervillain, with Toomes telling Morbius "it's time to let go of who you used to be and discover who you really are". Unless the Spider-Man antagonist has had a sudden change of heart over his villainous ways, we suspect he'll be one of those trying to persuade Morbius to join the light or dark side.

As for those of you who need a refresher on Morbius' upcoming film: the supernatural superhero movie stars Leto as Doctor Michael Morbius, a scientist with a rare blood disorder that's slowly killing him. However, after an experimental blood treatment involving vampire bats goes awry, Morbius is granted superhuman abilities – alongside an insatiable thirst for human blood. Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Jared Harris (Foundation), and Adria Arjona (6 Underground) are among the film's supporting cast.

Morbius will swoop exclusively into theaters on Friday, April 1.

Analysis: will Morbius suck at the the box office?