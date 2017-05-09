Download of the day: Genie Timeline Free

We know, we know. Backups are important but they’re just so boring, and there’s so much other stuff to do, and... argh, the hard disk has died and everything's broken!

You never know when disaster will strike, so think of backups as a form of insurance: you’d rather not have to do it, but if trouble comes you’ll be glad you were prepared. The more important your data, the more important your backups become: imagine if you were to lose your family photos, your home videos or the photos you’re going to use to blackmail local politicians.

Why you need it

The world is a dangerous place for data. Viruses can trash it, villains can steal it, and hard disks can commit hara-kiri, dooming your most valuable files.

What you really need is a simple backup tool that can make smart suggestions about what to back up, when and were. Genie Timeline Free isn’t the most comprehensive backup tool around – it can’t create drive images or rescue media to restore entire systems – but if you want an easy and effective backup tool it’s well worth downloading.

The interface is nice and straightforward, and it makes good use of wizards to guide you through the process of protecting the things that really matter.

Download here: Genie Timeline Free