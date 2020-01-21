Trending

Canon will release four full-frame cameras in 2020, new rumors suggest

By

And the first is landing on shelves this February

(Image credit: Future)

When we said it's going to be a rather busy year for Canon, we didn't quite expect it to be this busy. According to a new report from Canon Rumors, a reliable camera leaks and news publication, the Japanese manufacturer is set to deliver a grand total of four new full-frame shooters this year.

That number can, of course, change as Canon Rumors arrived at this figure by piecing together information from "a few different sources [...] mixed with a little bit of common-sense".

One of those, however, is a given, with the EOS 1D X Mark III pro-level sports DSLR already announced and will be on shelves in February. The others, according to Canon Rumors' roadmap, are full-frame mirrorless options.

Three is not a crowd

We've already heard plenty of rumors about Canon refreshing the EOS R range in 2020 with two more full-frame mirrorless snappers – the ultra-high res EOS Rs (that was all but confirmed by Canon execs last year) and the second iteration of the EOS R itself.

The EOS Rs (which is its unofficial name) is expected to be revealed during the CP+ photography and imaging show in February, while the EOS R Mark II is rumored to have a May 2020 launch date.

However, mystery still shrouds the EOS R Mark II camera. There are whispers of one Canon camera being a "sports/speed body, perhaps with a lower megapixel sensor" to give the Sony A7S range some competition, while there's also talk of an entry-level and cheaper version of the EOS RP that has been unofficially dubbed the EOS Rm.

Whether these are two separate cameras – and thus taking the total body count of full-frame mirrorless snappers to three – or it's just speculation with only one other shooter in the pipeline is anyone's guess, but offering a cheaper version of the EOS RP might prove to be a good move for Canon. It might force Canon to make more affordable glass for the R mount as well, thus giving users the option to expand their full-frame mirrorless kit without burning a hole in their pocket.

That said, it's only the start of 2020 and we'll just have to wait patiently to see what the camera maker has in store for us.

See more Cameras news