iPlayer and YouTube more popular than ever

Web streaming is more popular than ever, according to broadband provider PlusNet. In fact, those who are choosing the internet to watch media content rather than watching the content on regular TVs has soared by 168 per cent.

According to TechDirt, On Monday 30th June, between 9 and 10pm, 287GB of video content was watched, setting a new record for PlusNet.

Not just about iPlayer

This traffic is so popular that among PlusNet's 300,000 customers, 10 per cent of all web traffic is streamed video or audio.

Speaking about the statistics, Neil Armstrong, PlusNet's products director, said, "It's important to remember this isn't all about iPlayer. YouTube drives significantly more traffic over the network than the BBC iPlayer does.

What's interesting is P2P appears to be shrinking – it's too early to say for sure but this could be down to the increasing popularity of streaming, rather than downloading media."