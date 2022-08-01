Blaupunkt anniversary sale on its TVs is on: Up to 40% discount on offer

Audio player loading…

It's around July 2021 that Blaupunkt launched four new Made-in-India Android TVs. And on the occasion of the first anniversary of Blaupunkt TV in India, the German-rooted brand has announced a special anniversary sale on all its premium TV models.

The discount deals, exclusively on Flipkart, got underway from today, and will be on till August 3, the company said. It added that customers stand to get discounts up to 40% on TVs ranging from 32-inches to 65-inches.

The company claimed that it enjoys a rating of 4.6 out of 5, and its TVs are known for their sound and image quality under a budget-friendly range.

In India, Blaupunkt TVs are manufactured and designed by SPPL (Super Plastronics, one of India's leading contract TV manufacturer. Flipkart also offers exchange offer on various models. So there are some cool deals on offer and is worth checking out (opens in new tab).

Blaupunkt TVs: Details of discount sale on Flipkart

(Image credit: Blaupunkt)

Elaborating more on the discount sale, Blaupunkt said the Cyber Sound 32-inch earlier priced at Rs 13,499 is now available at Rs 11,999. The HD-ready TV supports 40W speaker output and has 2 speakers.

The 40 inches TV model, which was earlier priced at Rs 16,999 is now available at the price of Rs 15,999 wherein the 42-inch Full-HD (1,920x1080 pixels), earlier priced at Rs 19,999 is on offer for Rs 17,999. It has Android version, Ultra-thin Bezel, 1GB RAM, 8GB ROM, with Surround Sound certified audio and 2 speakers with a 40W speaker output.

The 43-inch Ultra-HD (3,840x2, 160 pixels), priced at Rs 21,999, but is now up for grabs for Rs 19,999, and it is powered by Android 10 with inbuilt 2GB Ram, 8GB ROM, and a 50W speaker output that also features a bezel-less design. It also features Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio and 4 speakers.

The company said the recently launched new 43-inch, at a cost of Rs 28,999, is now up for picking up at at Rs 26,999. It has 1 GB of RAM, 8 GB of ROM, 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports.

The big-screen 50-inch Ultra-HD (3840x2160 pixels), priced at Rs 33,999, is available at Rs 31,999, and it is powered by Android 10 and comes with a 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, 4 speakers, and 2 GB Ram to offer a smooth viewing experience.

Blaupunkt anniversary TV sale offer details. (Image credit: Blaupunkt)

The bezel-less 55-inch Ultra-HD (3840x2160 pixels) that had a price tag of Rs 39,999 can be now purchased for Rs 37,999. and has a sound output of 60w with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and improve Dolby Atmos. It has a quick refresh rate of 60 Hz and the TV remote can be controlled via Google Assistant.

The 65-inch Ultra-HD is available for Rs 54,999, a Rs 2000 cut from its original price. It is powered by the latest Android 10 and comes with a 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, and Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and improve Dolby Atmos, and 4 speakers. It comes with a brightness of 500 nits.

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Plastonic, the exclusive brand licensee of Blaupunkt TV in India, said, "Blaupunkt TV is among the Top 5 TV brands in India with a rating of 4.6 on Flipkart. This gives us more confidence to launch technology premium TVs in the future, with great sound output."