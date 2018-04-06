Best mirrorless cameras in India for April 2018

There was a time when a DSLR was the only way to go for professional photography. But the mirror system of DSLRs adds quite a bit of bulk to it, which is where mirrorless cameras comes in, also known as compact camera systems.

Mirrorless cameras retain the big sensors and interchangeable lenses of a DSLR, but drop the mirror to cut down on size and weight. There are pros and cons to both designs, but some do prefer mirrorless systems. If you want to find out more, read this: Mirrorless vs DSLR cameras: 10 key differences.

Unlike before, there are too many mirrorless cameras available to choose from. But we have compiled a list of the best ones available in India right now.

1. Sony Alpha A7R III

Sony's megapixel monster gets a performance boost

Sensor size: Full-frame | Resolution: 42.2MP | Viewfinder: EVF | Monitor: 3.0-inch tilt angle, 14,40,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 10fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Expert

10fps at 42.2MP

Superfast AF

Battery life could be better

With the Alpha A7R III, Sony has taken one of our favourite mirrorless cameras and has bolstered the performance. It's one of the most complete and versatile cameras available today.

With a brilliant full-frame 42.2MP sensor that's supported by an advanced AF system and 10fps burst shooting, you no longer have to sacrifice performance for resolution or vice versa. This is a camera that would be equally at home perched on a mountain as it will be in a studio or at a football game.

Read our in-depth Sony Alpha A7R III review

2. Fujifilm X-T2

A stunning camera perfect for photography enthusiasts

Polished handling

Quick autofocus

No touchscreen

Fujifilm's update to the X-T1 may look small at first glance, but there are some big improvements inside. And perhaps the biggest of all is the autofocus system. It's a leap forward compared to the system found in the X-T1, with a more precise AF tracking for moving subjects. Add in 8 frames per second burst shooting, a clever double-hinged rear display, bright EVF, Fuji's excellent 24.3MP X Trans III CMOS sensor and plenty of body mounted controls wrapped in a tactile body, you have a brilliant camera in your hands.

Read our in-depth Fujifilm X-T2 review

3. Sony Alpha A9

Massive upgrades on board

Sensor size: Full-frame CMOS sensor | Resolution: 24.2MP | Viewfinder: EVF | Monitor: 3.0-inch TFT display, 14,40,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 20fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Expert

Blistering performance

Incredibly fast and capable AF

No viewfinder blackout

Balance not great with long lenses

Very limited touchscreen control

The Sony A9 comes with AF/AE tracking calculation up to 60 fps. It also features a large and bright EVF that provides “blackout-free” shooting at 20fps. With a resolution of 24.2 MP, the camera targets wildlife and sports photographers.

The camera is equipped with the world’s first 35mm full-frame stacked CMOS sensor. The sensor allows 20 times faster data processing as compared to the older version of Sony's full-frame mirrorless cameras.

Read the full review: Sony A9

4. Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III

The brilliant E-M10 Mark III is a little powerhouse of a camera

Sensor size: Micro Four Thirds | Resolution: 16.1MP | Viewfinder: EVF | Monitor: 3.0-inch tilt-angle display, 1,037,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 8.6fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Beginner/intermediate

Compact size, lenses too

Excellent viewfinder

Smaller sensor than some

Focus tracking could be better

The OM-D E-M10 Mark III may not be a massive leap over the Mark II , with much of the camera's specifications remaining the same. However, Olympus has refined and tweaked one of our favourite mirrorless cameras and made it better. Some will criticise the smaller Micro Four Thirds sensor format (roughly half the area of APS-C), but the effect on image quality is minor and the lenses are compact and lightweight.

Sporting 5-axis image stabilisation, a decent electronic viewfinder, 8.6fps burst shooting speed and 4K video, it's no toy – the E-M10 Mark III is a solid, powerful camera.

Read our in-depth Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III review

5. Fujifilm X-T20

All the good bits of the X-T2 in a more affordable body

Sensor size: APS-C | Resolution: 24.3MP | Viewfinder: EVF | Monitor: 3.0-inch tilt-angle touchscreen display, 1,040,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 8fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Beginner/intermediate

Excellent build and design

Rich and detailed images

Limited touchscreen control

EVF magnification

The Fujifilm XT-2 is a good looking camera, but it's not particularly affordable. The company's answer for this is the X-T20, which manages to retain many of the X-T2's key features, including its 24.3MP sensor and advanced AF system.

The X-T20 feels similar to its counterpart in terms of build quality, while the tactile controls and polished handling make it a very satisfying camera to shoot with. The X-T20 certainly hits the sweet spot between enthusiasts and pros.

Read our in-depth Fujifilm X-T20 review

6. Panasonic Lumix GH5

Blurring the lines between stills and movies

Sensor size: Micro Four Third | Resolution: 20.3MP | Viewfinder: EVF | Monitor: 3.2-inch display, 1,040,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 12fps | Maximum video resolution: 4K | User level: Intermediate/expert

Brilliant video specification

Large and bright viewfinder

ISO range could be broader

Image quality not class leading

The Panasonic Lumix GH5 is the latest in Panasonic's top-of-the-line GH series. It's certainly one of the better 4K camera solutions out there, if not the best. The video capabilities are backed by a great set of features for the still photographer.

Read the full review: Panasonic Lumix GH5

7. Sony Alpha A6500

Forget any worries about slow focusing with this little beauty

Sensor size: APS-C | Resolution: 24.2MP | Viewfinder: EVF | Monitor: 3.0-inch tilt-angle touchscreen, 921,600 dots | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 11fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Intermediate/expert

Very capable autofocusing system

Excellent electronic viewfinder

No headphone port

Tilting rather than vari-angle screen

You don't have to go full-frame use Sony's great camera technology, and this APS-C model is a great choice for enthusiasts looking for a DSLR alternative. One of the challenges for CSC manufacturers has been to make better autofocus systems. The A6500's comes very close, especially in bright light. It's able to track moving subjects and as they move towards or away from the camera. There's also an excellent electronic viewfinder that makes it easy to see when the subject is sharp and correctly exposed. Image quality is very high and there's built-in Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity as well.

Read our in-depth Sony Alpha A6500 review

8. Olympus Pen-F

Sleek retro styling partnered with a host of creative features

Sensor size: Micro Four Thirds | Resolution: 20MP | Viewfinder: EVF | Monitor: 3.0-inch vari-angle touchscreen display, 1,037,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 10fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Intermediate/expert

High-quality electronic viewfinder

Build quality and controls

Expensive

Small buttons

While the design follows that of the original Pen-F film camera from the 1960s, that's pretty much where any similarities stop with the modern-day Pen-F. It features Olympus' latest 20MP Micro Four Thirds sensor. Unlike previous Pen models that rely solely on the rear screen for composition, the Pen-F incorporates a high-quality OLED EVF integrated into the body with a resolution of 2.36m dots. There's also an advanced 5-axis image stabilisation system built in to combat camera shake, while no Olympus CSC could be complete without a selection of Art Filters - the Pen-F has 28 to choose from.

Read the full review: Olympus Pen-F

9. Panasonic Lumix GX80 / GX85

A stripped-down GX8, but its all the better for it

Sensor size: Micro Four Thirds | Resolution: 16MP | Viewfinder: EVF | Monitor: 3.0-inch tilti-angle touchscreen display, 1,040,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 8fps | Maximum video resolution: 4K | User level: Beginner/intermediate

Great features for the price

Consistent AF performance

Ergonomics could be better

Doesn't use the latest 20MP sensor

With the GX80 (known at the GX85 in the US), Panasonic's taken the GX8 and streamlined some of the features. Despite sacrificing the clever tilting EVF, resolution is actually improved on the fixed EVF on the GX80. It also forgoes the 20.3MP Micro Four Thirds sensor and the older 16MP chip has been replaced.

The AA filter has been removed for sharper images. The GX80 can record 4K videos, with the ability to capture 8MP stills from recorded footage. Handling could have been more polished, but AF is fast and accurate.

Read the full review: Panasonic Lumix GX80 / GX85

10. Sony Alpha A7 II

A more affordable way to go full-frame with a mirrorless system camera

Sensor size: Full-frame | Resolution: 24.3MP | Viewfinder: EVF | Monitor: 3.0-inch tilt-angle display, 1,228,800 dots | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 5fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Intermediate/expert

High quality images

Full-frame sensor, affordable price

Needs a faster AF point settings

You'll need a second battery

With 24 million pixels, the A7 may not be able to able to capture quite the same amount of detail as its high resolution sibling, the A7R II. Yet, you get the same level of control over depth of field and it has the same sensor size. This second-generation model benefits from a number of improvements, including 5-axis image stabilisation, an all-magnesium body and a wide selection of supported video formats.

Read the full review: Sony Alpha A7 II