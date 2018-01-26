The best iPad Pro cases for your Apple tablet

You should buy a case for your iPad Pro. Yep, we know how good-looking these premium and powerful tablets are, but things like gravity and a pool of water unfortunately won't spare them from destruction.

Thankfully, there are plenty of cases to choose from that suit those who want to keep the minimalist look of the iPad, as well as those who just want to keep it protected as long as possible.

Whether you have the now-discontinued iPad Pro 9.7 , the iPad Pro 10.5, or the new iPad Pro 12.9 , you'll find a fit with one of these cases below.

Most of these cases are available for both sizes of the current pro-grade iPads. The one thing they all have in common is that they're all great.

Note: we've ranked these from cheapest to most expensive according to prices at time of writing.

1. Mofred Black & Tan

Executive style on a much lower budget

Colors: Black/Tan

Looks expensive

Includes a pouch

Not real leather

No Apple Pencil slot

If the decision to go iPad Pro left you shorn of a few quid too many, then this tan PU leather case from Mofred is a no-brainer purchase. Its dark matt outer finish looks and feels a lot more expensive than it is, as does the tan inner microfibre lining inside.

The case neatly flips into a portrait or landscape stand with three grades of angle and the magnetic strip sleeps/wakes your iPad Pro on closing/opening. A pouch on the outside is just big enough for a few key A4 documents; Mofred even tucked in a screen protector to boot.

Overall this case is a great way to keep your premium device safe from everyday knocks and bumps without coughing up a lot more cash for the convenience.

2. Incipio Octane Pure

Cheap and vegan

Colors: Black, Cyan, Pink, Purple

Cheap

Shows off your tablet

Doesn't look premium

Garish colors

There's something about Incipio's Octane Pure case that just feels fun. It has a rubbery impact-absorbing TPU bumper that's well-molded around the ports and buttons, and it runs around a transparent plastic shell that shows off the rear of your tablet.

The flip-over cover has a suede microfiber lining that does its bit to shield the screen, and it also folds up as a dual-angle kickstand for media viewing and typing.

With a vegan leather cover suitable for those fond of our four-legged friends, the case comes in black as well as crazy blue, pink and purple candy colors.

3. VRS Design Layered Dandy Case

A leather look in three different shades

Colors: Black, Coffee Brown, Wine Red

Slim

Strong magnetic lock

PU leather

Pricier than similar Mofred case

The magnetic lock on this slim case is probably the strongest we've come across and handily puts the iPad Pro to sleep at a close, as all Smart Covers should. The variable-angle stand is a bit flimsy if you tend to jab your device's screen, but users with a light touch should find it adequate.

VRS Design calls it a 'leather case' but it's actually lined in PU leather, which is a split leather backing covered with a layer of polyurethane.

Whether or not that's a minus is down to personal preference - we haven't had it long enough to cast judgement on its durability in the long term. Otherwise the case feels soft, it's good-looking and offers easy access to ports and buttons.

4. Speck SmartShell Plus

A case that protects your slate without hiding it

Colors: Clear, Onyx Black

Slim

Works with the Smart Keyboard

Only two color choices

Largely plastic

Another case that lets you show the world you’ve got great tablet taste, even if you’ve plumped for the rose gold tablet, Speck’s SmartShell Plus lets you make the most of the iPad’s looks as well as its core grunt and solid combination of work and play-friendly abilities.

Showing off your iPad's color while keeping it safe from everyday knocks and scratches, the transparent rear sports cut-outs in all the right places, with openings for Lightning connector, speaker and camera, volume buttons, plus a gap along the side that lets you pair the case with Apple's own Smart Keyboard.

Reinforced edges and corners keep everything safe from drops without adding unwanted bulk to your pleasingly slimline slate.

5. Fyy Leather Case

Premium protection at an affordable price

Colors: Brown, Black, Apricot, Cyan, Red

Real leather

Room for accessories

Chunky

Heavy

There are iPad Pro 9.7 cases, and then there is this, a bag specifically designed for your tablet. A luxurious one at that, having been crafted from genuine leather.

It has a wallet-size pocket on the outside and a classy case for your Apple Pencil, while the soft sleeve has all the right cut-outs, the sleep/wake smart function works as advertised, and the case folds over for ideal typing and viewing angles.

The inner pockets mean it's not the slimmest case by any stretch, but it's elegant while also providing fine protection. The shoulder strap is a welcome touch for those regularly on the move, whilst a variety of fun colors will appease those tired of the classic brown leather look.

6. Pipetto Origami Case

A smart cover without an Apple price

Colors: Red, Royal Blue, Dark Grey, Black, Clear/Champagne Gold, Clear/ Silver, Clear/Rose Gold, Champagne Gold, White, Pink, Purple, Navy

Numerous stand modes

Loads of color choices

PU rather than real leather

Not as protective as some

We've seen Pipetto's Origami case for a number of iOS device models and its design never fails to impress. This version for the Pro user comes in a variety of stylish colours (the royal blue is particularly striking) and feels unique, thanks to Pipetto's use of soft PU for the outer shell and a furry suedette lining making things snuggly inside.

It's not unlike Apple's own Smart Cover for the iPad Pro, and even turns the device on/off when opened/closed; the difference is that the Origami has a rear flap that folds into four stand modes all of which offer an alternative viewing angle depending on your needs (typing, viewing etc). We like.

7. Gumdrop Hideaway Case

Keep your iPad and Apple Pencil hidden from harm

Colors: Black, Black/Red, Royal Blue/Lime, White/Grey

Plenty of protection

Apple pencil pocket

Chunky

Rugged looks won’t suit everyone

If you've owned a Gumdrop case before then this should be familiar territory. The Hideaway boasts the company's classic impact resistant dual-layer silicone/polycarbonate design with reinforced corrugated rubber bumpers around the edges of the screen for uber-protection.

There's also a built-in kickstand on the back that adjusts to viewing or typing modes.

What won't be so familiar perhaps is the neat Apple Pencil 'pocket' that sits lengthways at one corner and has two holes, one to stand up the input device when you're busy typing and another for sliding it in parallel to the case when you're on the move. Super handy!

8. Casetify Lucky He Don’t Taste Good

The force is with this one

Colors: R2-D2 design

Unusual

Tough

Pricey

Won't appeal if you're not into Star Wars

It’s fine to show off your inner nerd, and we don’t just mean with a fun background on your super slate. This R2-D2-inspired Casetify offering is ideal for any hardened Star Wars fan.

It’s about more than mere fun factor though. The Saffiano leather body offers a durable protective coating that’s as hardwearing as it is easy on the eye, while a reinforced plastic inlay gently hugs your tablet and keeps it safe from drops.

It’s versatile too, with four different stand positions letting you optimize your tablet’s position to your current needs, be that typing, movie watching or a nice session with your Pencil in hand.

9. OtterBox Statement Series

Making a strong statement

Colors: Black, Blue, Maroon

Slimline

Good drop protection

Pricey for polycarbonate

Not super stylish

The iPad Pro is a simply stunning bit of kit. As much as you want to protect it from the rigors of daily life then, it feels a shame to hamper its good looks by wrapping it in a mass of plastic, rubber or leather. The OtterBox Statement helps keep your prized tech possession safe and secure without cramping its sleek lines.

While the case’s slimline body is finished with black, blue or maroon genuine-leather accents, the clear polycarbonate rear panel keeps your tablet’s effortless elegance on display.

That’s not all, reinforced rubber corners help boost the case’s drop-protection credentials, while a slightly lipped front keeps that stunning, Pencil-friendly screen safe from face-down fumbles.

10. Griffin Survivor Custom Case

A customizable case that's all about protection

Colors: Various

Customizable

Tough

Lacks style

Chunkier than some

As much as you’d like to keep your iPad Pro’s sleek lines and metal body on show for the world to see, sometimes hardcore device-saving protection needs to come before style.

That doesn’t mean you have to completely do away with easy-on-the-eye appeal though. Griffin’s all-terrain Survivor case offers plenty of protection while letting you custom color the case to your tastes.

Despite boasting a relatively slim profile, this hardy add-on offers protection from drops up to 6.6 feet, making it ideal for the ultra-clumsy or those using their tablets in unforgiving environments. The defenses continue inside, too, with a foam-lined polycarbonate frame that's shatter-resistant and encased in silicone.

A Touch ID-friendly built-in screen protector and plugs for all the ports finish the look, while ensuring dirt, sand and rain have no easy route in. What’s more, an included clip-on stand for hands-free use makes your iPad Pro ready for whatever nature, or you, can throw at it.

11. Pad & Quill Contega Thin Case

Gives your iPad the look of a book

Colors: Charcoal, Cranberry, Linen Grey

Good looks

Decent protection

Indent is prone to wear

Pricey

This slender case is cloaked in a traditional bookbinding material called Buckram, which makes a satisfying crack like the well-worn spine of an archive journal when you fold it over into the stand position.

Two sturdy ridges in the opposing soft-grip liner offer two comfy viewing angles, while the clean-release 3M adhesive holds in your iPad Pro nice and securely.

The on/off magnetic smart cover is kept closed with a Moleskine band and does a fair job of protecting the device's edges. The outward indent of the fold is prone to wear but ends up adding to the overall vintage library book feel. A fine case indeed.

12. Logitech CREATE Backlit Keyboard Case

Undercutting Apple's option

Colors: Blue, Black, Red

Backlit keys

Cheaper than Apple's keyboard

Still expensive

Weighty

While Apple’s official keyboard case is impressive, it’s not perfect. Not only will its price tag give your already depleted wallet another sizeable kick in the bits, but there’s nowhere to store your Apple Pencil when not in use. Don’t worry though, that’s where Logitech’s effort comes in.

Utilizing the iPad’s Smart Connector, this keyboard case boasts backlit keys for improved after dark typing, while a special Pencil loop will keep your additional iPad accessory safe and secure.

More than just a rapid response email enabler, the case, which comes in black, blue or red, offers hearty tablet protection, both front and back, and will auto wake your iPad when opened.

While it won’t drain your tablet’s battery, only drawing power when placed in a typing position, keys assigned specifically to utilize a number of key iOS features have been slotted in, bonus.

13. Apple Smart Keyboard

A powerful accessory that does more than protect

Colors: Black

Turns your tablet into a laptop

Stylish

Very expensive

No choice of color

When it comes to iPad protection, Apple, having designed the slate itself, has a solid starting point for keeping it safe. While its Smart Cover is a classic and the rear-protecting Silicone Case the best for protecting against bumps, it’s the official Smart Keyboard case that’s arguably Apple’s best iPad Pro accessory.

As well as protecting the screen from scratches when chucked in your bag, the case fits in its own physical QWERTY keyboard, transforming your powerful tablet into a true laptop replacement.

The keyboard-enhanced case isn’t just about being able to knock out email replies or last-minute work documents in double-quick fashion either. When work’s done, it can transform into a tablet stand, letting you enjoy a hands-free Netflix binge.