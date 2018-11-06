The best electric toothbrush to buy on Black Friday

Looking after your teeth is already a chore you invest time into at least twice a day, right? So it makes sense you'd want the best tool for the job. Scientific research has proved that electric toothbrushes remove more plaque than manual options so anyone serious about looking after their teeth would be well advised to invest in one. But which one? After all, there's more teeth tackling tech out there than ever before - so we're here to help you find the best electric toothbrush for your teeth.

From sonic toothbrushes to oscillating handhelds, there are plenty of electric options to pick from with prices that suit any budget. So which type of electric toothbrush should you choose?

There are lots of factors to take into account, aside from your choice between a vibrating sonic toothbrush with up to 62,000 movements per minute, and oscillating round headed brushes for a more manual feel. Timers, rechargeable batteries and even brushing pressure sensitivity notifications are all available these days. Lots have even got smart apps that sit on your phone and connect via Bluetooth. Of course budgets vary massively so that could be the deciding factor.

Whatever your needs, there will be something in this list that's right for you. These are the five best electric toothbrushes you can buy - whether you're looking to buy a Christmas present, a Black Friday deal or something just for you.

The best electric toothbrush:

1. Philips ProtectiveClean 6100

The very best sonic toothbrush for most people

Modes: 3, 3 intensities | Sensor: Pressure | Alerts: BrushSync replacement reminder | Heads: 2 | Extras: Travel Case

Sonic vibrating head

Pressure sensor

Expensive

No smart app

The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100 is the best electric toothbrush because it offers cutting edge sonic technology combined with all the settings you need to enhance your oral hygiene. A pressure sensor helps you create the right amount of force to get the perfect clean for healthy teeth and gums. Philips says this is clinically proven to help whiten your teeth in just one week thanks to its central stain-removal bristles. The 62,000 vibrational movements per minute whip up your toothpaste into bubbles that slide between the teeth and along the gums for the ultimate clean. If you get too carried away the pressure sensor will let out a pulse sound to remind you to ease off and protect your gums.

A built-in timer keeps you brushing for the recommended time while three brushing modes – Clean, White and Gum – let you focus on what you want to improve. A two week battery life, travel case and alerts for when you need a new smart brush head, are just a few of the extras that help make this the best electric toothbrush for most people.

2. Oral-B Smart 5 5000N

The best oscillating toothbrush for plaque removal

Modes: 5 | Sensor: Pressure | Alerts: Brush timer | Heads: 1 | Extras: Oral-B app support

5 brushing modes

App support

Expensive

Head replacement can be regular

When it comes to oscillating electric toothbrushes Oral-B leads the way and is often referred to as the dentist's choice - the Oral-B Smart 5 5000N is the best electric toothbrush in that class. As a result this toothbrush offers 100 percent more plaque removal in 30 days than a manual toothbrush. You also should start to see gentle whitening benefits from day one thanks to effective stain removal. A smart app gives you feedback to help you brush correctly, five modes offer focus on whitening, sensitivity, gum care and more. A pressure sensor will protect your gums while a Bluetooth connection and that app support take your brushing experience deeper for even more ways to get the perfect cleaning session. A two week battery, professional timer and travel case help to sweeten the deal on this advanced electric toothbrush.

3. Foreo Issa 2

The most iconic electric toothbrush with longest battery life

Modes: 16 | Sensor: Pressure | Alerts: Brush timer | Heads: 1 | Extras: BPA free

One year battery life

16 speeds

Looks odd

Pricey

The future is here in the silicone head toting, thermoplastic made Foreo Issa 2, which is the best electric toothbrush for those that want something super clean and long lasting. Offering sonic pulsations of up to 11,000 per minute, this toothbrush uses medical-grade silicone for a safe and hypoallergenic experience. You'll only charge this toothbrush once a year for effort-free use. Don't worry about drying or cleaning as the quick-drying non-porous heads prevent bacteria build-up while remaining free of phthalates and BPA.

4. Oral-B Genius 8000

The smart connected electric toothbrush

Modes: 5 | Sensor: Pressure | Alerts: Position detection | Heads: 1 | Extras: App support

App supported

Position detection

Expensive

Overwhelming for some

The Oral-B Genius 8000 is the best electric toothbrush for a truly smart brushing experience. This combines the smart brush, using sensors for pressure and position, with an app that allows you to see how you could improve your brushing experience. The 3D movement cleaning of the head means you can remove 100 percent more plaque than on a traditional manual brush. The triple pressure sensors make sure you don't brush too hard so you find that sweet spot for clean teeth but protected gums.

The Pro-Clean mode offers 3,000 movements per minute to ensure you get into every part of the tooth. Combined with the cleaning timer you've got no excuse for anything less than a perfect brushing experience using the Oral-B Genius 8000.

5. Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum

Sonic cleaning with smart app support

Modes: 9 | Sensor: Smart Brush | Alerts: Timer | Heads: 1 | Extras: App support

62,000 movements per minute

Three week battery

Not the cheapest

Philips takes its Sonicare range to a new technological level with the FlexCare Platinum which comes with app support. That means you can Bluetooth connect this smartbrush to your phone's free Philips app for feedback on your brushing technique. The result should be a far better experience that lets you take advantage of stats like getting 100 percent more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush. The brush even has smart adaptive sensors so you'll get the right mode to suit your style of brushing ensuring you always get the best results.

6. Kolibree Ara

The AI smart electric toothbrush

Modes: N/A | Sensor: 3D motion, accelerometre, gryo, magnetometre | Alerts: Brush timer | Heads: 1 | Extras: Smart app support

AI smart features

Beautiful design

Not that unique

Not cheap

If you want to treat tooth brushing like a sport then the Kolibree Ara is the best electric toothbrush for you. This is, the company says, an AI toothbrush. In reality it uses an app to offer lots of feedback but that's pretty cool in itself – although a lot of the competition does this now too, albeit at a higher price. That means you can be coached on brushing with feedback on how you did - great if you're looking for a first electric toothbrush for a kid this Christmas or Black Friday. A host of sensors combined with offline recording and vibrating brush heads make for the ultimate brushing session. A two week battery life and attractive design are nice bonuses for your bucks too.

7. Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite+

Affordable sonic cleaning

Modes: 3 | Sensor: None | Alerts: Timer | Heads: 1 | Extras: Clean and white modes

3 brushing modes

Sonic stain removal

Basic specs

31,000 strokes per minute

There is a way to get whither teeth without blowing the budget – it's the Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite+ which is one of the best electric toothbrushes for those on a budget. Get whiter teeth within a week of using this sonic technology that will also remove seven times more plaque than a manual toothbrush. Interval timing helps you brush for the correct amount of time in each region of the mouth. Clean and white modes allow you to focus your efforts on your goals to get real visible results.

8. Colgate Pro Clinical 250+

Best affordable electric toothbrush

Modes: 5 | Sensor: Pressure | Alerts: Brush timer | Heads: 1 | Extras: Quiet

Affordable

Timer

10 hours to charge

Not the most plaque removal

If you want to go for one of the best electric toothbrush options without breaking the bank then the Colgate ProClinical 250+ is perfect. This, Colgate says, offers five times more plaque removal than a manual brush and uses soft bristles ideal for those with gum sensitivity. A full charge takes 10 hours but you get a good 40 brushes out of that. The timer alerts you every 30 seconds so you can move to a new mouth area. It's also quiet, making it perfect for use in shared spaces. You also get a two year warranty and a travel case which is impressive at that super low price.