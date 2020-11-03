Blaupunkt BTW Air truly wireless earbuds launched in India at Rs 3,990

Blaupunkt has launched a new pair of truly wireless earphones called the BTW Air in India. The German company toutes the BTW Air as a complete package for a music-listening experience. The BTW Air are ergonomically designed earbuds and deliver HD sound with comfort. Apart from being sweat-and water-resistance, the wireless earbuds also feature touch-sensitive controls.

Blaupunkt has apparently kept in mind the needs of the Indian consumer and market, while pricing the product at Rs 3,990. The Blaupunkt BTW Air TWS will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

Blaupunkt BTW Air TWS: Features and specs

The Blaupunkt BTW Air TWS is lightweight and rated IPX5 making them sweat-resistant. This allows you to wear them while exercising, jogging in a drizzle, or spraying your face with a cool mist. They come with a battery life of up to 4 hours. In addition, the carry case has an inbuilt battery life of 15 hours.

The Blaupunkt BTW Air TWS are made from ABS and have a stand by time of up to 120 hours. It has control buttons for Play/Pause/Track change/Call pick and Call Drop feature. The individual earbuds come with 45mAH batteries in them and the charging case has a 500mAh battery as well.

In terms of the audio, the Blaupunkt BTW Air TWS comes with 6 mm drivers. It also features auto pairing and supports Siri and Google Assistant integration. It uses Bluetooth 5.0 as the connecting technology.

Talking about the launch of BTW Air in India, Sukhesh Madaan, CEO, Blaupunkt Audio India said, “Blaupunkt has always sought to match up to the Indian market standards and fulfill the expectations of its consumers. The prevailing competition in the audio segment for Wireless Bluetooth earphones and headphones is immense. And now, Blaupunkt, with its 20+ years of experience, stellar performance, and innovation in the Indian market is all set to raise the bar of audio experience. I am stoked about our latest launch, BTW Air, that is expected to do wonders among our audience.”