Meizu Buds TWS with ENC launched in India

Meizu has launched a new set of wireless earphones called the Meizu Buds True Wireless Stereo earbuds. The Meizu Buds TWS are initially available for Rs 2,799 but are priced at Rs 3,499 and will be available for purchase in India soon.

The Meizu Buds are designed to look similar to the Apple Airpods as are many of the competition. These will be available on Flipkart as part of a Special Launch from Oct 16.

Meizu Buds: Specs and features

The Meizu Buds TWS feature ENC dual-microphone noise reduction technology and Airoha AB1562M chipset with Bluetooth 5.0. It comes with 13mm Graphene dynamic drivers for audio. Bluetooth 5.0 ensures that the earbuds pair instantly with the other device as soon as one opens the lid of the charging case.

The Meizu Buds TWS also support stereo calling feature which are enabled by Bluetooth 5.0. Meizu Earbuds comes with a fast-charging feature which offers up to 5 hours of music playback on a single charge and up to 20 hours calling time with a charging case. The charging case holds three charges offering two days of charge for the users.

The Meizu Buds TWS weigh around 3.1 grams each and are designed ergonomically. These Buds by Meizu are IPX5 water-resistant certified to handle sweat and water splashes. It comes with multiple tap soft control systems.

The Meizu Buds TWS are being offered by the company for the special price of 2,799 on the occasion of the upcoming Big Billion Days. Meizu is essentially a smartphone making company that like its competitors is taking advantage of the wireless technology available to provide users with alternatives to wired earphones. The new pair of earbuds from the company already takes on a bunch of competitors that have similar products.