Asus working on multiple budget-focused phones - is it the Max M3 series?

Taiwanese smartphone maker Asus is working on multiple new smartphones in the budget and mid-segment space. It is after a long time that Asus is in the news for budget smartphones as the company has been focusing primarily on the gaming smartphone under the ROG series and the flagship Zenfone series.

The last notable budget Android phone from Asus was the Zenfone Max Pro M2, launched back in December 2018, post which Asus changed its priorities.

A report now suggests that the new devices may come with chipsets that are codenamed “Lito”, “Lagoon”, “Bengal”, and “Scuba” that have featured in recent leaks involving budget and mid-budget segment smartphones.

Asus is Working On Lito, Lagoon, Bengal & Scuba Processors.•Lito (Snapdragon 765G 5G) •Lagoon (Snapdragon 690 5G)•Bengal (Snapdragon 662 or 460)•Scuba (May Be Snapdragon 200 Series)#AsusMaxProM3#AsusMaxM3#AsusMaxM3Lite pic.twitter.com/uYZ0pWwt3SAugust 29, 2020

The tipster took to his Twitter handle to suggest that Lito could be the codename for Snapdragon 765G SoC, while Lagoon stands for Snapdragon 690G. Both these chipsets are reportedly 5G capable chipsets. While Bengal and Scuba are related to Snapdragon 663 or 460 and Snapdragon 200 series SoC, respectively.

At this point, it is safe to assume that these devices could be Asus Zenfone Max M3, Max Pro M3, and Max M3 Lite, though take it with a pinch of salt till the time we get some more information about these phones.

When we reached out to Asus, they refused to confirm the report, but did let us know that the company has been working on some budget-friendly devices though the progress got derailed due to the coronavirus-outbreak. We’re hoping that these phones will add competition to the already competitive price segments that are currently ruled by Chinese brands like Redmi and Realme.

Do not forget to check out the biggest Tech stories of this week

Via: GizChina