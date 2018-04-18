iPhone SE 2 could be imminent

Apple's fabled iPhone SE 2 may actually see the light of day, with a new regulatory filing pointing to a fresh set of iOS 11 devices ready to launch.

The sequel to the original iPhone SE may be tied to 11 different variants of a mystery device registered with the Eurasian Economic Commission database this week.

The Eurasian agency has a strong track record of outing Apple products one to two months before launch, notes 9to5Mac. That puts us in WWDC 2018 territory.

Yes, Apple is almost certainly working on the iPhone X2, iPhone X2 Plus and cheaper iPhone LCD models right now, but those phones aren't expected until September.

11 different iPhone SE models?

The iPhone SE 2 seems like an obvious choice given the fact that people still want a one-hand-friendly iPhone at a cheaper price, and since the original SE is two years old, it's getting slower by the day.

The biggest mystery is that 11 different models were registered in the filing. It's easy to speculate that Apple may launch two internal storage sizes and various colors.

There's also a chance that Apple could launch a new iPhone X color, like a Product Red iPhone X or that newly 'found' gold iPhone X that never launched.

We haven't seen credible multi-colored iPhone SE 2 leaks in recent months, but that may change in the lead up to Apple's WWDC keynote on June 4.